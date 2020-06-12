BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Towns Bringing Home More Than Just Basketball Talent

Adam Prescott

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s basketball program landed one of the top graduate transfers in the country this offseason with hometown product Seth Towns, who recently earned a sociology degree from Harvard in Cambridge, Mass.

A standout for Columbus Northland High School, Towns achieved school records for points in a career (2,018), season (759) and game (47) during his decorated run before enrolling at Harvard in 2016. Towns played 58 games for the Crimson across his first two campaigns, averaging 14.2 points per outing and earning Ivy League Player of the Year honors as a sophomore. That season, he became just the fourth All-American in program history following honorable mention status from the Associated Press.

Towns unfortunately missed his junior and senior seasons due to injury. He now returns home not only looking for a resurrection on the basketball floor with a program striving to turn the corner (OSU finished last year’s regular season 21-10 overall and fifth in the Big Ten) but also carrying a mature voice and presence into his community during trying times.

Just one day after his virtual graduating from Harvard, Towns was detained while peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd with many others in downtown Columbus. He was handcuffed by a group of officers and placed in the back of a police van.

“There is a huge dilemma in this country right now that needs to be addressed,” Towns said during an ensuing ESPN interview with SportsCenter anchor John Bucigross. “I won’t shut up. I will continue to use my voice to speak out for the people who are unheard.”

Floyd’s tragic death has ignited various protests and reactions across the country. Many cities are experiencing public outcries ranging from peaceful to violent, through individuals and groups demanding change.

“Having a voice doesn’t even mean speaking,” Towns added during his three-minute appearance on SportsCenter. “I’m talking about actions. Going out and performing your duty as a member of this democracy. Athletes have a unique platform to speak up for what’s wrong and be a voice of the people, but everyone has a responsibility in this.”

Towns was first team All-Ohio as a junior and senior at Northland while also getting involved with track and field/cross country. He was a member of the National Honor Society, was named to the Super Honor Roll every quarter, served as the STEM Club Academic Chair and also placed second in the NESB National Tri-Math-A-Lon competition.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

College Football's Return Takes Massive Step Forward

NCAA Committee rules that coaches can work with teams starting July 13

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State's Dillon Dingler drafted by the Detroit Tigers

All-American catcher was the first pick of the second round

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields, Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade Named Preseason All-Americans

Davis earns first team nod, Fields and Wade are second-team picks

Brendan Gulick

Craft to Officially Retire this Summer

Former OSU guard Aaron Craft will see final action during TBT in Columbus.

Adam Prescott

Chase Young is Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year

Young becomes just the second Ohio State Football player to ever win the award

Brendan Gulick

Columbus to Host 2020 TBT at Nationwide

Columbus to Host 2020 TBT at Nationwide Arena as Ohio State Alumni Team Carmen's Crew will Play at Home

Adam Prescott

Texas Longhorns are Latest Program with CoVID-19 Infiltration

Two players test positive, another has the antibody in his bloodstream

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State, Clemson Now Co-Favorites to Win National Title

Ohio State and Clemson are now listed as co-favorites atop the Vegas futures board, leading the way for 2020 college football national championship contenders.

Adam Prescott

by

Brendan Gulick

Dillon Dingler Tries to Make History

Dingler looks to become just the third Buckeye all-time to be drafted in the first round.

Brendan Gulick

College Football Team Practices are Coming

Ohio State Buckeyes college football practices returning in July

Brendan Gulick

by

ARM9220