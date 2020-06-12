Towns Bringing Home More Than Just Basketball Talent

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s basketball program landed one of the top graduate transfers in the country this offseason with hometown product Seth Towns, who recently earned a sociology degree from Harvard in Cambridge, Mass.

A standout for Columbus Northland High School, Towns achieved school records for points in a career (2,018), season (759) and game (47) during his decorated run before enrolling at Harvard in 2016. Towns played 58 games for the Crimson across his first two campaigns, averaging 14.2 points per outing and earning Ivy League Player of the Year honors as a sophomore. That season, he became just the fourth All-American in program history following honorable mention status from the Associated Press.

Towns unfortunately missed his junior and senior seasons due to injury. He now returns home not only looking for a resurrection on the basketball floor with a program striving to turn the corner (OSU finished last year’s regular season 21-10 overall and fifth in the Big Ten) but also carrying a mature voice and presence into his community during trying times.

Just one day after his virtual graduating from Harvard, Towns was detained while peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd with many others in downtown Columbus. He was handcuffed by a group of officers and placed in the back of a police van.

“There is a huge dilemma in this country right now that needs to be addressed,” Towns said during an ensuing ESPN interview with SportsCenter anchor John Bucigross. “I won’t shut up. I will continue to use my voice to speak out for the people who are unheard.”

Floyd’s tragic death has ignited various protests and reactions across the country. Many cities are experiencing public outcries ranging from peaceful to violent, through individuals and groups demanding change.

“Having a voice doesn’t even mean speaking,” Towns added during his three-minute appearance on SportsCenter. “I’m talking about actions. Going out and performing your duty as a member of this democracy. Athletes have a unique platform to speak up for what’s wrong and be a voice of the people, but everyone has a responsibility in this.”

Towns was first team All-Ohio as a junior and senior at Northland while also getting involved with track and field/cross country. He was a member of the National Honor Society, was named to the Super Honor Roll every quarter, served as the STEM Club Academic Chair and also placed second in the NESB National Tri-Math-A-Lon competition.

