Spielman & Hooley: OSU rides Muhammad Over Maryland

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about OSU's 79-72 win over Maryland, a difference of opinion between coaches on the physicality of the Buckeyes' Kaleb Wesson and Cardale Jones' first loss in the XFL.

Today:

Luther Muhammad comes up big for OSU in a seven-point win over the nation's No. 7 team.

Muhammad's success wasn't restricted to the offensive end. He also had a great game defensively on Maryland's leading scorer, Anthony Cowan.

Kaleb Wesson didn't play well at Iowa, and faced the threat of additional embarrassment from Maryland's Jalen Smith. This time, the OSU big man delivered.

Wesson's defense was a little too physical for the liking of Maryland coach Mark Turgeon.

Not surprisingly, OSU's Chris Holtmann didn't endorse Turgeon's view of things.

Turgeon would be using Wesson exactly like Holtmann is using Wesson if Maryland had a big man whose skills mirrored Wesson's.

Kyle Young's injury has been diagnosed as a high ankle sprain. Maybe OSU will get lucky and it will be a low ankle sprain that allows him to play Sunday against Mcihigan.

The Wolverines are 9-7 in the Big Ten, and thus two games up on Ohio State entering the final two weeks of the season.

Duane Washington's emergence as a dribble-drive threat has been a welcome addition to the offense.

Holtmann predicted that Muhammad would win a game for the Buckeyes with his offense. But in so doing, the coach might have torched a sponsorship from a corporate partner.

Cardale Jones lost his first game since high school with the DC Defenders' 39-9 defeat in Los Angeles. Jones threw four interceptions.

The faith portion of the podcast may expand in coming months once spring football and the NFL Draft are over.

Answered prayer demonstrates how much God is invested in the smallest details of our lives.

We have to be honest about who we are, but also realize there is a way to shed those things permanently and move past them.

