BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Spielman & Hooley: OSU rides Muhammad Over Maryland

Bruce Hooley

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about OSU's 79-72 win over Maryland, a difference of opinion between coaches on the physicality of the Buckeyes' Kaleb Wesson and Cardale Jones' first loss in the XFL.

Subscribe on Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/bn/podcast/spielman-and-hooley/id1477411788

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

Also, please review our podcast on iTunes. Here is a tutorial if you need it:

http://pleasereviewmypodcast.com/spielman-and-hooley/

Today:

Luther Muhammad comes up big for OSU in a seven-point win over the nation's No. 7 team.

Muhammad's success wasn't restricted to the offensive end. He also had a great game defensively on Maryland's leading scorer, Anthony Cowan.

Kaleb Wesson didn't play well at Iowa, and faced the threat of additional embarrassment from Maryland's Jalen Smith. This time, the OSU big man delivered.

Wesson's defense was a little too physical for the liking of Maryland coach Mark Turgeon.

Not surprisingly, OSU's Chris Holtmann didn't endorse Turgeon's view of things.

Turgeon would be using Wesson exactly like Holtmann is using Wesson if Maryland had a big man whose skills mirrored Wesson's.

Kyle Young's injury has been diagnosed as a high ankle sprain. Maybe OSU will get lucky and it will be a low ankle sprain that allows him to play Sunday against Mcihigan.

The Wolverines are 9-7 in the Big Ten, and thus two games up on Ohio State entering the final two weeks of the season.

Duane Washington's emergence as a dribble-drive threat has been a welcome addition to the offense.

Holtmann predicted that Muhammad would win a game for the Buckeyes with his offense. But in so doing, the coach might have torched a sponsorship from a corporate partner.

Cardale Jones lost his first game since high school with the DC Defenders' 39-9 defeat in Los Angeles. Jones threw four interceptions.

The faith portion of the podcast may expand in coming months once spring football and the NFL Draft are over.

Answered prayer demonstrates how much God is invested in the smallest details of our lives.

We have to be honest about who we are, but also realize there is a way to shed those things permanently and move past them.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpielmanandHooley-105631117491665/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spielmanandhooley/

Subscribe on Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/bn/podcast/spielman-and-hooley/id1477411788

Subscribe on Spreaker: https://www.spreaker.com/show/spielman-and-hooley

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Twitter @BuckeyeMaven

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State's Muhammad Makes Good on Coach's Prediction

Season-high in scoring comes at an opportune time in upset of No. 7 Maryland

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Three-Point Success Upsets No. 7 Maryland

Muhammad's five three-pointers end Terrapins' nine-game winning streak

Bruce Hooley

Meet the freshmen: Ohio State DB Lejond Cavazos

Graduation, dismissals, early-entry losses open spots in OSU secondary

Bruce Hooley

Win Over Maryland Would Add Gold Star to OSU's NCAA Resume

Terrapins' have won nine in a row, boast nation's No. 7 ranking

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Needs Kaleb Wesson to Play at an Elite Level

Buckeyes are tough to beat when junior center plays up to expectations

Bruce Hooley

Ex-Buckeyes to Begin Title Defense on Ohio State Campus

Diebler, Craft, Lighty, Buford and others coming to Covelli Center in July

Bruce Hooley

Cardale Jones Faces First Road Test in XFL Week 3

Former Buckeyes' quarterback grading out as best at his position so far

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: OSU Hoops Falls Flat for Lack of an Alpha

Defensive backfield, running back two question marks entering spring practice

Bruce Hooley

Iowa Blitzes Ohio State Early, Cruises to Easy Victory

Hawkeyes grab 15-point lead early in first four minutes to secure win

Bruce Hooley

Meet the Freshmen: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Five-star recruit already enrolled, will get a look as possible starter up front

Bruce Hooley