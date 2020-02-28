BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Spielman & Hooley: Turgeon vs. Holtmann is Officially a Thing

Bruce Hooley

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about OSU's easy win at Nebraska, the sniping between head coach Chris Holtmann and Maryland's Mark Turgeon, Ohio State's players at the NFL Scouting Combine and the amount of Ryan Day's contract buyout.

Subscribe on Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/bn/podcast/spielman-and-hooley/id1477411788

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

Follow us on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/user?u=24445918

Also, please review our podcast on iTunes. Here is a tutorial if you need it:

http://pleasereviewmypodcast.com/spielman-and-hooley/

Today:

A progress report on a Twitter makeover.

Duane Washington gets OSU started on the right foot and the Buckeyes cruise from there in an easy win at Nebraska.

Kaleb Wesson's career-high 18 rebounds is hopefully a hint of things to come down the stretch.

The transition Washington has made from one type of guard to another is not easy to accomplish.

Spiels reflects on one of the most difficult phone calls a father can receive.

The crescendo is getting louder as OSU's Chris Holtmann claps back again at Maryland's Mark Turgeon.

ESPN analyst Robbie Hummel joins the fray and may merit status as an honorary Buckeye.

Chase Young says he is the best player in the draft, but where does Mr. Spielman put him in the pecking order with the Bosa brothers?

J.K. Dobbins is in the running for best running back in the draft, but will he run on Friday with a couple of nagging injuries?

Who are the other running backs likely to compete with Dobbins as first running back off the board?

K.J. Hill runs a slow time, but there's still time to make up for that.

Ohio State increases Ryan Day's buyout, but there's no wisdom in raising it so high he's held prisoner if he really wants to try the NFL.

Follow us on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/user?u=24445918

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpielmanandHooley-105631117491665/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spielmanandhooley/

Subscribe on Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/bn/podcast/spielman-and-hooley/id1477411788

Subscribe on Spreaker: https://www.spreaker.com/show/spielman-and-hooley

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

For the latest on Ohio State, follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Jumps Nebraska With Early Scoring Barrage

Buckeyes finally over .500 in Big Ten after seventh win in nine games

Bruce Hooley

Robbie Hummel Scoffs at Turgeon's bully charge vs. Wesson

Former Purdue star, now ESPN analyst torches Maryland coach's whining

Bruce Hooley

Ryan Day's Buyout at $3.5 million, Falls 500K per-year

New contract would keep OSU coach on the job through 2026

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Roster Depleted with Young, Gaffney Out

Holtmann's options limited as Buckeyes seek road win over reeling Nebraska

Bruce Hooley

Chase Young Confident He's Best Player in NFL Draft

Expected No. 2 overall pick will follow in Joey, Nick Bosa's footsteps

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Holtmann Not a Fan of Turgeon's Whine

OSU coach defends Kaleb Wesson against Maryland's 'bully' charge

Bruce Hooley

by

Ct33

Spielman & Hooley: Ryan Day Gets More Years, More Money

Ohio State coach will top $6 million this year, $7 million soon

Bruce Hooley

Kyle Young's Ankle Injury Puts Ohio State in Personnel Bind

Junior forward's rebounding and hustle plays will be missed at Nebraska

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Rewards Ryan Day With Bigger, Longer Contract

Coach's deal extended for three more seasons through 2026

Bruce Hooley

Chase Young Won't Work Out at NFL Scouting Combine

OSU defensive end is likely to go second in April draft to Washington

Bruce Hooley

by

Ct33