Spielman & Hooley: Turgeon vs. Holtmann is Officially a Thing

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about OSU's easy win at Nebraska, the sniping between head coach Chris Holtmann and Maryland's Mark Turgeon, Ohio State's players at the NFL Scouting Combine and the amount of Ryan Day's contract buyout.

Today:

A progress report on a Twitter makeover.

Duane Washington gets OSU started on the right foot and the Buckeyes cruise from there in an easy win at Nebraska.

Kaleb Wesson's career-high 18 rebounds is hopefully a hint of things to come down the stretch.

The transition Washington has made from one type of guard to another is not easy to accomplish.

Spiels reflects on one of the most difficult phone calls a father can receive.

The crescendo is getting louder as OSU's Chris Holtmann claps back again at Maryland's Mark Turgeon.

ESPN analyst Robbie Hummel joins the fray and may merit status as an honorary Buckeye.

Chase Young says he is the best player in the draft, but where does Mr. Spielman put him in the pecking order with the Bosa brothers?

J.K. Dobbins is in the running for best running back in the draft, but will he run on Friday with a couple of nagging injuries?

Who are the other running backs likely to compete with Dobbins as first running back off the board?

K.J. Hill runs a slow time, but there's still time to make up for that.

Ohio State increases Ryan Day's buyout, but there's no wisdom in raising it so high he's held prisoner if he really wants to try the NFL.

