Trevor Thompson, Red Scare Advance to Semifinals of TBT

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Former Ohio State center Trevor Thompson moved one step closer to his share of $1 million Friday afternoon, as Red Scare advanced to the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) inside Nationwide Arena.

Thompson, who played for the Buckeyes from 2015-17 after transferring from Virginia Tech, is competing with the Dayton alumni squad this summer. Red Scare moved on through the quarterfinal round following an 83-76 triumph over House of ‘Paign.

The 7-0 big man delivered a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds in the victory, shooting 6 of 11 from the field and also blocking two shots.

Red Scare pulled away in the fourth quarter before hitting a lull during the Elam Ending. They led 80-64, and just needed two more points for the win, before holding off a House of ‘Paign rally down the stretch as the final margin shrunk considerably.

Nevertheless, Red Scare is now just two wins away from the championship and grand prize. They will square of against 2019 runner-up Golden Eagles, a team comprised of Marquette alumni, in the semifinals on Sunday.

House of ‘Paign (Illinois alums) went 2-1 in its TBT debut this year, which included a stunning upset over defending champ Carmen’s Crew this past Wednesday.

Thompson averaged over 10 points and nine rebounds for Ohio State throughout the 2016-17 campaign, when OSU finished with a 17-15 record. He has most recently played overseas in Lithuania and Belgium.

