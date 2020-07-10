BuckeyesNow
Trevor Thompson, Red Scare Advance to Semifinals of TBT

Adam Prescott

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Former Ohio State center Trevor Thompson moved one step closer to his share of $1 million Friday afternoon, as Red Scare advanced to the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) inside Nationwide Arena.

Thompson, who played for the Buckeyes from 2015-17 after transferring from Virginia Tech, is competing with the Dayton alumni squad this summer. Red Scare moved on through the quarterfinal round following an 83-76 triumph over House of ‘Paign.

The 7-0 big man delivered a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds in the victory, shooting 6 of 11 from the field and also blocking two shots.

Red Scare pulled away in the fourth quarter before hitting a lull during the Elam Ending. They led 80-64, and just needed two more points for the win, before holding off a House of ‘Paign rally down the stretch as the final margin shrunk considerably.

Trevor-Thompson-Dunk-TBT-2020

Nevertheless, Red Scare is now just two wins away from the championship and grand prize. They will square of against 2019 runner-up Golden Eagles, a team comprised of Marquette alumni, in the semifinals on Sunday.

House of ‘Paign (Illinois alums) went 2-1 in its TBT debut this year, which included a stunning upset over defending champ Carmen’s Crew this past Wednesday.

Thompson averaged over 10 points and nine rebounds for Ohio State throughout the 2016-17 campaign, when OSU finished with a 17-15 record. He has most recently played overseas in Lithuania and Belgium.

