B1G Title Blog: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Ohio State goes for an unprecedented third straight outright Big Ten championship in an 8 p.m. kickoff against Wisconsin at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Unprecedented, as in, not only hasn't Ohio State done it.
No team in Big Ten history has done it.
The Buckeyes (12-0) defeated Wisconsin, 38-7, in the teams' earlier meeting in Ohio Stadium on Oct. 26.
OSU quarterback Justin Fields went 12-of-22 for 167 yards and two touchdowns to wide receiver Chris Olave.
Tailback J.K. Dobbins carried 20 times for 163 yards and two scores.
Gus and Klatt say "Jack Coan is getting better every day." Question is, have enough days passed since Oct. 26, when OSU stopped the Badgers, 38-7, and Coan completed 10-of-17 for just over 100 yards?
Nine of Jonathan Taylor's first 10 carries at Columbus went for two or fewer yards. His first carry tonight goes for 4.
That second-down throw from Coan looked like it got caught in the wind.
Oh, we're indoors.
Sorry, Jack.
Coan scrambles for a first down on third-and-6. He shook Baron Browning to get the required distance.
Wow, Taylor goes 44 yards up the middle and Bucky the Badger has a 7-0 lead. Tuf Borland got smoked by a pulling guard and Jeff Okudah arrived just a tad late. Taylor high-stepped out of the tackle and on two carries has more yardage than he did in the 2017 Big Ten title game.
Third-and-4 and Fields did what he did the first time against the Badgers, he breaks their hearts with a drive-sustaining scramble.