B1G Title Blog: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

BruceHooley

Ohio State goes for an unprecedented third straight outright Big Ten championship in an 8 p.m. kickoff against Wisconsin at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Unprecedented, as in, not only hasn't Ohio State done it.

No team in Big Ten history has done it.

The Buckeyes (12-0) defeated Wisconsin, 38-7, in the teams' earlier meeting in Ohio Stadium on Oct. 26.

OSU quarterback Justin Fields went 12-of-22 for 167 yards and two touchdowns to wide receiver Chris Olave.

Tailback J.K. Dobbins carried 20 times for 163 yards and two scores.

  • Join us for a LIVE BLOG throughout the game.
  • It's easy and free to be part of the conversation.
  • Go to the top of the site and on the right side of the SI Buckeye Maven logo click the follow button.
  • Post in comment section.

Gus and Klatt say "Jack Coan is getting better every day." Question is, have enough days passed since Oct. 26, when OSU stopped the Badgers, 38-7, and Coan completed 10-of-17 for just over 100 yards?

Nine of Jonathan Taylor's first 10 carries at Columbus went for two or fewer yards. His first carry tonight goes for 4.

That second-down throw from Coan looked like it got caught in the wind.

Oh, we're indoors.

Sorry, Jack.

Coan scrambles for a first down on third-and-6. He shook Baron Browning to get the required distance.

Wow, Taylor goes 44 yards up the middle and Bucky  the Badger has a 7-0 lead. Tuf Borland got smoked by a pulling guard and Jeff Okudah arrived just a tad late. Taylor high-stepped out of the tackle and on two carries has more yardage than he did in the 2017 Big Ten title game.

Third-and-4 and Fields did what he did the first time against the Badgers, he breaks their hearts with a drive-sustaining scramble.

