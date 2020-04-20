Best-of-the-Rest Buckeyes in Draft Beyond Round One

Changes to the NFL Draft over the years damage Ohio State's hopes of setting a record for overall number of prospects taken this weekend when 32 teams select from the talent pool of college players entering the professional ranks.

If there were still 17 rounds, as was the case in the midst of the Archie Griffin era, then OSU would be well-positioned to set a school record for total draft selections.

The Draft has since reduced incrementally over time to where it stands now, with seven rounds and a host of compensatory picks for free agents lost.

Chase Young and Jeff Okudah are certain to be off the board in the Top 10 picks perhaps on the heels of former Buckeye Joe Burrow going No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Young is projected second to Washington and Okudah could go third to Detroit, or might sink if Miami trades up to take a QB, but isn't likely to last past Carolina at No. 7.

Beyond that, which Buckeyes will go in what order and which members of the foundation on which Ryan Day compiled a 13-1 record in his debut season will get taken and deliver the value of a four-year NFL career and beyond?

That's open to speculation and won't be revealed until Rounds Two and Three on Friday or Rounds Four, Five, Six and Seven on Saturday.

Ohio State is likely to have players taken all three days and could, if everything goes right, match or exceed the best years the school has ever had in the NFL Draft.

Thirteen Buckeyes went off the board in both 1971 and 1975 and the vestiges of OSU's 2002 national championship team put 14 players in the pros in the 2004 Draft.

Urban Meyer's draft class of 2016 is anointed by most as the gold standard of NFL classes at OSU, because it featured five picks in the Top 20 (Joey Bosa, Ezekiel Elliott, Eli Apple, Taylor Decker, Darron Lee) and 12 choices in the top four rounds.

Most Ohio State players drafted in one season

Year First-round picks Total draft selections 1971 4 13 1975 3 13 1976 2 11 2004 3 14 2016 5 12

Here is a list of Ohio State's players beyond Young, Okudah and Dobbins who will wait until they hear their names called, or sign free-agent deals following the draft, to know where they'll suit up next:

Cornerback Damon Arnette -- likely to go in the second or third round on Friday. Impressed scouts this paste season by playing through a broken hand. Will be hurt by his 4.56 40 time at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Safety Jordan Fuller -- Helped himself by returning to OSU for his senior year, but hurt himself with a 4.67 40 time at Combine. Sure tackler and very smart academically, which could convince a team he's worth a late-round pick to develop as a special-teamer.

Linebacker Malik Harrison -- It will be a shock if he doesn't get taken Friday in the second or third round. Very productive final season at OSU after weighing whether to return. Pass-rush ability is a plus.

Defensive tackle Robert Landers -- Projected as a late-round or free-agent acquisition. Very productive, despite lacking the athleticism that wows scouts.

Defensive tackle Davon Hamilton -- Probably lasts until Saturday, but won't go undrafted. Too productive and too athletic to be ignored. Projects as a backup who can develop into a starter.

Tackle Branden Bowen -- Invited to the Combine, which sets him apart from many players in his prospect group. Gets taken if some team sees something it likes. There's a 50-50 chance he picks his own destination as a free agent.

Guard Jonah Jackson -- Saved OSU by transferring in from Rutgers. Gets glowing reports for work ethic and run blocking. Not sophisticated as a pass blocker, so any team to draft him will be banking on his ability to add that skill. Production and character dictates he's well worth the risk of a third-day pick.

Tight end Rashod Berry -- Hurt by being switched between defense and offense during his career. Perhaps a team will like that versatility. Likely a free agent.

Defensive tackle Jashon Cornell -- Another free agent likelihood. Played in the rotation on the defensive line at OSU behind Hamilton and Landers.

Wide receiver -- His size will compel someone to take a look at him in camp, but perhaps only as a free agent. Could have locked up a draft slot had he run faster than 4.6 at Combine. Elusiveness after catch at signature play of his college career at Penn State in 2018 will intrigue someone to take a look.

Wide receiver Austin Mack -- Inconsistent hands are a concern, but that was largely dismissed by his performance as a senior. Good route-runner and good size. Injury issues as a senior will concern some teams. Sure to be in camp either as a third-day choice or free agent.