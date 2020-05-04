BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Big Ten Extends On-Campus Closures Until June 1

Bruce Hooley

The cliche, no news is good news, doesn't hold true for the Big Ten's latest edit regarding the closure of sports facilities on campuses throughout the league.

The news isn't really news, because nothing has changed, and that's not good at all for athletes hoping to get back into team facilities to train for the fall season.

That was the hope -- faint though it may have been in the on-going precautions against COVID-19 spread -- for the Big Ten's mandated May 3 moratorium on things getting back to normal.

Instead, the league has extended the closures and bans on all on on- and off-campus recruiting until June 1.

That's the date Iowa president Bruce Harreld told his university board of regents that he hopes the Hawkeyes can get back on the field.

“We’re ever so hopeful that this virus will be behind us at that point and we’ll be able to get back into what we normally do,” Harreld said.

OSU coach Ryan Day has taken a wait-and-see approach on all things COVID-19, acknowledging that predictions are futile in light of how quickly the situation could change.

"There are a lot of smart people in the world." Day said "There are a lot of smart people in college football and the NCAA. I think we'll come up with a great solution if we put our minds to it.

"But there are just still so many unknowns, it's hard to move anything. I do think we can create some models of different plans, based on return to play. But I still think it's too early on that. The best thing to do is keep talking this thing through and keep everything as up to date as possible.

"Once some decisions are made and we get a better feel for where this is going, then we can make some quick decisions."

Day has loosely framed a six-week window of preparation as ideal to get his team ready to play in the fall.

The Buckeyes are scheduled to open Sept. 5 against Bowling Green.

“We’ll do whatever we need to do, and we’ll make it work, whatever they tell us the parameters are," Day said. "We’ll adapt and we’ll play. We’re OK with adapting. We’d obviously love to play the whole season, and expecting to play the whole season, but if that’s what happens, then we’ll figure it out.”

Leave a comment on the story below.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook at BruceHooley.com and on Twitter @BuckeyeMaven.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spielman & Hooley: What makes Coombs, Johnson Tick?

Ohio State assistants have different styles, but similar amazing results

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Track Record in NFL Draft Sustains Success

Ryan Day building on the foundation Urban Meyer perfected

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: What is Justin Fields Market Value?

Ohio State QB, Heisman candidate would be hot property as an endorser

Bruce Hooley

Chase Young Taken No. 2, but Okudah Gets Best Landing Spot

Where they wind up is as important to where they're drafted to OSU NFL rookies

Bruce Hooley

Was He Short or Did He Make It...Watch for Yourself

J.T. Barrett's fourth-down conversion in 2016 Michigan game back in spotlight

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Will Get Richer Off Name, Image, Likeness Rules

Size of Columbus market, status of Buckeye football with further benefit OSU

Bruce Hooley

Landing Spots Determine Ohio State Players' NFL Success

Buckeyes going in lower rounds will be impacted by opportunities they receive

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: Draft analysis, College Athletics' Future

Perhaps it's time to examine a new model for collegiate sports after COVID-19

Bruce Hooley

Overturned Touchdown Will Haunt Ohio State Forever

Replay decision to take away Ohio State touchdown plays key role in Buckeyes' Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson.

BruceHooley

by

bullgumbeaux

Urban Meyer: Chase Young is, 'No Brainer...Freak of Nature'

Former Ohio State coach touts likely No. 2 pick as unique talent

Bruce Hooley