Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Week 2

Tyler Stephen

The highly anticipated Week 1 of Big Ten football gave us both expected and unexpected results. BuckeyesNow looks back at the action and adjusts our previous Big Ten Power Rankings heading into the second week of competition.

1. Ohio State 

Although a bit sloppy in the first half, the Buckeyes gave us no reason to doubt their top spot. Justin Fields looked like the Heisman contender people have been waiting to see for months.

Luke Wypler Nebraska 1

2. TTUN

Not known for quality road wins during his tenure, Jim Harbaugh notched a big opening day victory as the Wolverines traveled to Minneapolis and won in convincing fashion. Joe Milton threw for 225 yards and a TD pass while running for over 50 yards and another TD in the 49-24 route of the Gophers.

Michigan-Football-Minnesota

3. Wisconsin

Although the Badgers are third on our list, their plight this weekend will be from their living room couch as the game against Nebraska has been the Big Ten's first cancellation due to CoVID-19. Another issue is the 21-day absence of Graham Mertz and seemingly every other quarterback on the roster.

4. Indiana

Controversial ending or not, the Hoosiers played well enough to win against Penn State. Backing up his confident comments regarding his team, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. delivered a great performance in a one-point overtime victory against the Top-10 Nittany Lions.

5. Penn State

James Franklin's group might be banged up and potentially not be as good as advertised, but we don't want to drop them too far the week of the Ohio State game.

6. Minnesota

Getting thumped at home by a Michigan team that has notoriously struggled for confidence on the road certainly was not the start P.J. Fleck's Gophers were looking for. They hope to bounce back in a big way Friday night against struggling Maryland.

7. Purdue

Fresh off a home-opening triumph over Iowa, 24-20, the Boilermakers (without Rondale Moore) were led by an impressive three-touchdown catch performance by fellow receiver David Bell. For his efforts, he was named Big Ten OIffensive Player of the Week.

Purdue-Touchdown

8. Nebraska

With the cancellation of this weekend's game, the Huskers will move into November winless in the Big Ten. However, we saw some promise from Scott Frost's team in the first half against a superior Buckeye squad.

9. Iowa

Kirk Ferentz and company return to Kinnick Stadium looking to bounce back from the close road loss against Purdue. The Hawkeyes will be welcoming a Northwestern team coming off a rare lopsided victory over cellar dweller Maryland.

10. Northwestern

In the battle for Top 10 bragging rights, the Wildcats will look to build on their 43-3 performance over Maryland. During the blowout victory last week, Northwestern saw four different players record rushing touchdowns.

11. Rutgers

Coming off their first conference win since 2017, the Scarlet Knights will prove they are either semi legitimate this season, or that first-year coach Mel Tucker inherited a very, very, bad football team.

Rutgers-Michigan-State

12. Michigan State

We gave Michigan State a bump in the Week 1 rankings based on pedigree. Now that their pedigree includes seven turnovers and an embarrassing loss to Rutgers, they are rightfully near the bottom.

13. Illinois

Lovie Smith's group could argue their lopsided loss to Wisconsin shouldn't place them this low but, luckily, we have six more weeks for the "orange crush" to prove they are mediocre.

14. Maryland

A 40-point loss to Northwestern will find you curled up in the corner of any basement. Every. Single. Time.

