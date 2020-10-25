Across the Big Ten: Summaries and Highlights From Other League Games

Wisconsin: 45, Illinois: 7

Friday night’s showdown became about redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz, making his first college start in place of the injured Jack Coan. He went 20 of 21 for 248 yards and five touchdowns as the Badgers implemented a three-headed approach at running back. Illinois mustered just eight first downs the entire game.

Graham Mertz had just one incompletion.

Indiana: 36, Penn State: 35 (OT)

The most exciting game easily took place in Bloomington, as the Hoosiers emerged on a wild (and controversial) two-point conversion attempt to stun the Nittany Lions. IU led 17-7 early, but had to rally late with a touchdown and two-point conversion in the closing seconds of regulation to force overtime. PSU scored first and Indiana responded with a TD of its own. Tom Allen went for the win, and outspoken/confident quarterback Michael Penix Jr. dove for the pylon to cap a finish that will long be remembered and debated.

Michael Penix Jr. diving for the pylon, a ruling that ultimately stood in favor of IU.

Michigan: 49, Minnesota: 24

The Wolverines exploded for 35 points in the first half and never looked back, using a 70-yard run from Zach Charbonnet and defensive score to turn the tide early. Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim ran 26 times for 140 yards and two scores, but Michigan was even better in the ground game with 253 yards and five touchdowns (by four-different players).

Zach Charbonnet runs away for his 70-yard score in the opening quarter.

Rutgers: 38, Michigan State: 27

A whopping SEVEN total turnovers (five lost fumbles) by MSU helped Rutgers claim its first conference victory since 2017. The Spartans shrunk an 18-point deficit to a one-possession game later on, and finished with almost 100 more total yards, but the mistakes were costly. Isaih Pacheco scored twice for Rutgers while Tyshon Fogg led the defense with 12 tackles, spoiling Mel Tucker's debut.

Purdue: 24, Iowa: 20

The Boilermakers lined up without head coach Jeff Brohm or star playmaker Rondale Moore, but stayed the course and prevailed after coming from behind. David Bell delivered his third receiving touchdown of the game with 2:15 remaining, capping his monster output of 13 grabs for 121 yards. Zander Horvath ran for another 129 himself from the backfield. A typically-sound Iowa team was hurt by 10 penalties equaling 100 yards on the day.

David Bell coasts in for one of his three Purdue touchdowns.

Northwestern: 52, Maryland: 3

Pat Fitzgerald earned his 100th career coaching victory in this rout, where the Wildcats took a 30-3 advantage into halftime and coasted. Taulia Tagovailoa's debut for Maryland was a rough one, as he finished with just 94 yards and three interceptions. Northwestern picked up 31 first downs, posted a 537-207 edge in total yards, and finished with a dominant 37:21 time of possession.

