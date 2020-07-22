BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Buckeye Breakfast: No College Football Could Cost $4 Billion for Power Five Schools

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for July 22, 2020.

No College Football Could Cost the Power Five Schools $62 Million Each

The threat of no college football this fall is very possible, but now the actual cost of not playing is more real. 

According to a report published by Washington University in St. Louis, the collective losses of the 65 Power Five schools would likely exceed $4 billion, or roughly $62 million per school. Patrick Rishe, the Sports Business Director at the Olin Business School, spoke on the matter.

“These losses will likely exceed $4 billion alone this year,” said Rishe. “I don’t see any scenario at present where fans are back this year — not unless teams or leagues invest heavily in testing for fans. And I don’t see that happening this year because they already have to exhaust quite an effort to ensure players and staff are tested."

Rishe did a deep dive into data for ESPN. His analysis shows the sudden disappearance of sports will erase at least those billions in revenue and hundreds of thousands of jobs, “an economic catastrophe that will more than double if the college football and NFL schedules are wiped out this fall” by the pandemic.

“I do believe we will see a small percentage of fans allowed back,” he continued. “The challenge for teams and athletic departments — aside from allowing a small percentage of fans in — is to decide which fans will be allowed in. Your biggest college donors are likely to be given priority, but will they be willing not to attend all games so that some of the other season ticket holders and students can attend games?”

While there hasn't been any official decisions to play or not to play football this fall, you'd be have a hard time convincing me that the Power Five schools aren't doing everything they can to play this year. While the Buckeyes reported $210 million in revenue last year, 12 schools in the Power Five earned less than $100 million.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State to be Well-Represented in NFL Training Camps

How many former Buckeyes could potentially be on NFL rosters this coming season? Find out here.

Adam Prescott

by

Joey44Monty

College Football Insider picks Ohio State to Win National Title

Phil Steele's College Football Preview magazine is the industry standard and he picked the Buckeyes to win it all in this year.

Staff Writer

Buckeye Breakfast: Kendall Brown Chooses Baylor, Michael Redd to give Summer Commencement Address

Five-star standout passes on Ohio State and Buckeye legend will serve as graduation speaker.

Adam Prescott

Trio of Buckeye Linemen land on Outland Trophy Watch List

Ohio State had arguably the best offensive line in college football last year, with three players foregoing the draft. On Tuesday, they're being recognized ahead of the 2020 season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Shaun Wade on Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade is arguably the best cornerback in college football and now he'll be considered for the best overall defender. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Shaun Wade is on Thorpe Award Watch List

Wade tries to join Malcolm Jenkins and Antoine Winfield as the only Buckeyes to ever be recognized as the nation's best DB. Read more.

Staff Writer

Top Ohio Recruit Malaki Branham to Commit Wednesday

Class of 2021 shooting guard, from Akron, expected to announce college choice on July 22. Read more.

Adam Prescott

by

Joey44Monty

Sports Illustrated Publishers' Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Four Ohio State Buckeyes were selected, including Justin Fields and Shaun Wade. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Jackson Named Top-10 Interior Lineman by SI All-American

Future Buckeye ranked second on the list of interior offensive linemen in 2021 class.

Adam Prescott

by

Edwin Weathersby II

Three Buckeye Linebackers Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Tuf Borland, Pete Werner and Baron Browning are arguably the strength of the returning Ohio State defense. They were all nominated for a major national award on Monday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick