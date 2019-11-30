Buckeye
Buckeyes Use Dobbins 3 TDs to Take Halftime Lead

BruceHooley

Chase Young and Justin Fields get the bulk of the headlines for Ohio State, but the engine that drives the Buckeyes is often running back J.K. Dobbins, and he's showing that today in Ann Arbor.

Dobbins gained 103 yards on 17 carries in the first half, scoring touchdowns on runs of 5, 6 and 5 yards to power OSU to a 28-16 lead at the break.

Michigan took the lead at the outset, missed the extra point and then tried keeping pace with the Buckeyes the remainder of the half via the arm of quarterback Shea Patterson.

He completed 14-of-19 attempts for 250 yards and one touchdown, but fumbled a perfect snap at the OSU 12-yard line midway through the second quarter to put Michigan in danger.

The Wolverines appeared to dodge that difficult when they forced an Ohio State punt after three plays, but Carlo Kemp jumped offside on fourth-and-4 to give the Buckeyes a fresh set of downs.

Fields found Garrett Wilson on the first snap after that momentum swing and the 47-yard completion put the ball at the 5, where Dobbins scored on the next play.

Michigan managed only 35 yards rushing on 13 first-half carries, with 22 of those coming at the end of its first possession when receiver Giles Jackson scored on an end-around.

Fields went 8-of-16 for 200 yards in the first half, connecting with Chris Olave on a 57-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to put Ohio State in front, 14-6.

