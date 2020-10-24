SI.com
BuckeyesNow Players of the Game: Justin Fields and Garrett Wilson

Adam Prescott

Ohio State pulled away for a very comfortable 52-17 victory over Nebraska in its long-awaited season, and Big Ten, opener Saturday afternoon inside the Horseshoe. Instead of just one Player of the Game, co-honors seem fairly deserving today for a pair of offensive leaders that ignited the show.

Justin Fields (Junior, QB)

The Heisman Trophy contender, and likely front-runner after today, was nearly perfect on the afternoon passing. He completed 20 of 21 attempts for 276 yards and two touchdowns, while also finishing as Ohio State’s leading rusher with 54 yards and a third score. Fields connected with eight difference receivers on the day and engineered four scoring drives of 70-plus yards.

Justin Fields against Nebraska in 2020

Garrett Wilson (Sophomore, WR)

The second-year aerial threat didn’t show much of a learning curve moving to the slot, corralling a 42-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter en route to a memorable opener. He tallied new career-highs of 7 catches and 129 receiving yards, and became the primary option after Chris Olave exited with an injury.

Garrett-Wilson-TD-Catch

Fields was listed around +750 to win the Heisman Trophy as of Friday night, only behind favorite Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and fellow quarterback Mac Jones (Alabama).

Wilson, a former five-star recruit from down in Texas, had 30 catches for 432 yards and five touchdowns in his inaugural season. He now looks prepared to wildly improve on and surpass that output moving forward.

