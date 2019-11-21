By the Numbers: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Penn State

There is only one number that will matter in the end, but there are a host of them that may predict that final score Saturday between No. 2 Ohio State (10-0) and No. 8 Penn State (9-1).

Which statistics is the tell-all, and which is fool's gold, is for the soothsayer in you to determine in advance of the noon kickoff (Fox-TV) in Ohio Stadium.

The Big Ten East will fall to the winner, officially in OSU's case, since the Buckeyes could then afford a loss next week at Michigan (8-2) because every other team in the division would have at least two league losses.

Penn State's coronation would not be official, but would be no less assured, unless you think Rutgers (2-8) is overcoming a likely 40-plus-point spread on the road to send interim coach Nunzio Campanile riding into the sunset on the back of the greatest upset in college football history.

Here are the Top Ten numbers to ponder and process in preparation for the first matchup of Top Ten teams in the Big Ten this season:

1

Number of Big Ten home games Ohio State has lost since 2012. That came in 2015 to Michigan State when the Buckeyes were ranked No. 1. The Spartans improbable triumph came with quarterback Connor Cook injured and his two backups sharing snaps, making the exception to OSU's dominance at home even more exceptional.

2

Consecutive frenetic comebacks by Ohio State to torment the Nittany Lions. The Buckeyes trailed, 38-27, after a Penn State field goal with 5:42 left in 2017. Two touchdowns turned that around in an eventual 39-38 OSU win. Last year, OSU trailed, 26-14, when Penn State scored with eight minutes left. Two touchdowns in the time that remained gave Ohio State a 27-26 victory.

3

Turnovers this season by OSU quarterback Justin Fields. He's fumbled the ball away twice and thrown one interception. That leaves him with a staggering 41-to-3 touchdown-to-turnover ratio, since he's thrown 31 TD passes and scored 10 rushing touchdowns.

4

Where Penn State ranks nationally in rushing defense, allowing just 75.9 yards per-game. Also where Ohio State ranks in rushing offense, producing 287.4 yards per-game.

5

Total number of points separating the teams in their last three games. Penn State claimed a 24-21 victory in 2016, with OSU getting one-point wins each of the last two years.

6

Seasons James Franklin has been Penn State's head coach. He's beaten Ohio State once, and there's a chance this could be his final time. Franklin's name is prominently mentioned as a successor to Clay Helton at USC if he's fired at the end of the season.

7

Number of games Penn State has won in Columbus in series history. OSU has won 11 times at home against the Lions and is 19-14 in the series overall. The last time Penn State defeated Ohio State in Columbus when the Buckeyes were ranked in the Top Ten came in 2008, a 13-6 final.

8

Number of consecutive 10-win seasons for Ohio State.

9

Number of quarterback sacks OSU's Chase Young needs to set the school career record with 36.5. Mike Vrabel owns the record in four seasons from 1993-96. Young is in just his third season and would be considerably closer to the record if not for a two-game suspension for an NCAA violation that kept him out of wins vs. Maryland and Rutgers. He is back for Penn State, the team he vanquished last year with a tackle of Miles Sanders on a fourth-and-5 run inside OSU territory on the Lions' final possession.

10

Number of Ohio State players with 40 or more career games played, all of whom will be playing their final game in Ohio Stadium. The list includes Binjamin Victor, Davon Hamilton, Malik Harrison, Damon Arnette, Jordan Fuller, K.J. Hill, Robert Landers, Rashod Berry, Austin Mack and Jashon Cornell. If healthy, all but Berry are starters, and he plays situationally at both tight end and defensive line.

