BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Chase Young named 2019-2020 Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year

Brendan Gulick

All-American Chase Young continues to bring in the hardware from his time at Ohio State. One of the all-time best pass rushers in program history, Young earned further recognition today - and it's certainly among his most prestigious awards.

The Big Ten announced today that Chase Young is the 2019-2020 Jesse Owens Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year. He is only the 10th Buckeye to win the award and just the second football player. He joins former wrestlers Kyle Snyder (2017, 2018) and Logan Stieber (2015), basketball player Evan Turner (2010), gymnast Blaine Wilson (1997) and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George (1996). The award is voted on by a panel of media members throughout the conference.

Young was selected second overall in the 2020 NFL Draft in April by the Washington Redskins. He adds this award to eight additional awards this year, including Silver Football (Big Ten MVP), Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year. He won both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award, which honor the nation's best defensive player, and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. In fact, he was the first ever Buckeye defensive player to receive an invitation to the Heisman ceremony.

Young set the Ohio State single-season school record by leading the nation in quarterback sacks (16.5) and sacks per game (1.38). He was second nationally in tackles-for-loss (21.5) and TFLs per game (1.8). He was a unanimous All-American on arguably the best defense in college football. His career total of 30.5 career sacks is second-most in program history, behind only Mike Vrabel (36.0 from 1993-96). He helped Ohio State win three consecutive outright Big Ten titles and earn a berth to the College Football Playoff in 2019.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Columbus to Host 2020 TBT at Nationwide

Columbus to Host 2020 TBT at Nationwide Arena as Ohio State Alumni Team Carmen's Crew will Play at Home

Adam Prescott

Texas Longhorns are Latest Program with CoVID-19 Infiltration

Two players test positive, another has the antibody in his bloodstream

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State, Clemson Now Co-Favorites to Win National Title

Ohio State and Clemson are now listed as co-favorites atop the Vegas futures board, leading the way for 2020 college football national championship contenders.

Adam Prescott

by

Brendan Gulick

Dillon Dingler Tries to Make History

Dingler looks to become just the third Buckeye all-time to be drafted in the first round.

Brendan Gulick

College Football Team Practices are Coming

Ohio State Buckeyes college football practices returning in July

Brendan Gulick

by

ARM9220

Overturned Touchdown Will Haunt Ohio State Forever

Replay decision to take away Ohio State touchdown plays key role in Buckeyes' Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson.

BruceHooley

by

bullgumbeaux

Spielman & Hooley: What if Urban coached elsewhere?

College football history would have changed with Tressel locked in at OSU

Bruce Hooley

LIVE BLOG...Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Unbeaten, third-ranked Buckeyes play host to 6-1, No. 13 Badgers

BruceHooley

by

BruceHooley

Game Day: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, LIVE BLOG

Join Our Open Thread/Live Blog as No. 4 OSU plays in Evanston

BruceHooley

by

BruceHooley

Ohio State Will Always Lament Missed Chances vs. Clemson

Clemson held off a late Ohio State comeback to win the Fiesta Bowl and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

BruceHooley

by

bullgumbeaux