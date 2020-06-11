All-American Chase Young continues to bring in the hardware from his time at Ohio State. One of the all-time best pass rushers in program history, Young earned further recognition today - and it's certainly among his most prestigious awards.

The Big Ten announced today that Chase Young is the 2019-2020 Jesse Owens Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year. He is only the 10th Buckeye to win the award and just the second football player. He joins former wrestlers Kyle Snyder (2017, 2018) and Logan Stieber (2015), basketball player Evan Turner (2010), gymnast Blaine Wilson (1997) and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George (1996). The award is voted on by a panel of media members throughout the conference.

Young was selected second overall in the 2020 NFL Draft in April by the Washington Redskins. He adds this award to eight additional awards this year, including Silver Football (Big Ten MVP), Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year. He won both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award, which honor the nation's best defensive player, and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. In fact, he was the first ever Buckeye defensive player to receive an invitation to the Heisman ceremony.

Young set the Ohio State single-season school record by leading the nation in quarterback sacks (16.5) and sacks per game (1.38). He was second nationally in tackles-for-loss (21.5) and TFLs per game (1.8). He was a unanimous All-American on arguably the best defense in college football. His career total of 30.5 career sacks is second-most in program history, behind only Mike Vrabel (36.0 from 1993-96). He helped Ohio State win three consecutive outright Big Ten titles and earn a berth to the College Football Playoff in 2019.