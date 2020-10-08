SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Ohio State Defensive Line Relying on Depth in 2020

Kyle Kelly

Defensive line by committee.

That is the expectation from Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson when the Buckeyes trot on the field Oct. 24, against Nebraska.

Johnson's challenges in 2020 extend beyond dealing with the CoVID pandemic. Heisman finalist Chase Young, Davon Hamilton and Jashon Cornell were all drafted last April; Haskell Garrett suffered a gunshot wound this offseason and likely won't be ready to start the season; and Taron Vincent has been a limited participant in practice after being sidelined last season with a shoulder injury.

The good news - Ohio State feels it has a substantial amount of depth across the board in the trenches.

The Buckeyes are fortunate to have several key returners at defensive end and defensive tackle. Not only will the likes of all-conference defensive linemen Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith see plenty playing time, coach Johnson will look towards other players on the roster to step up and play a role.

On the interior is where Johnson will be tested the most to start the season. With Garrett and Vincent potentially sidelined or playing limited snaps, there will be several different players looking to contribute. Tommy Togiai, Antwuan Jackson, Jerron Cage, Jaden McKenzie and others will be tasked with possibly filling the voids left by Garrett and Vincent.

“We’ll have three guys that can play inside at nose tackle and then we’ll have three guys that can play 3-technique,” Johnson told the media on Wednesday. “We have some great young players that are coming along. We’ll be okay to start the season. We’ll have six on the inside with the opportunity to play.”

Johnson mentioned two players that could bridge the gap at both positions: Jackson and Togiai.

“Antwuan [Jackson] has had a really great camp,” he said. “Him and Tommy Togiai have been the foundation of what we’re doing right now. Antwuan can give us value right now because he can play both positions. That’s the versatility he brings to the table.”

At defensive end, Harrison and Smith will likely get the edge first to slow down opposing offenses. Also, don’t count out Jonathon Cooper, who is returning for a fifth year. There is also plenty of talent behind them as well. Tyler Friday, Javonte Jean-Baptiste, Baron Browning will surely see the field along the way.

“It gives us a chance to really have five good guys go in and play,” Johnson said. “With a backup like Noah Potter or Darrion Henry-Young moving forward. It gives me the chance to move some guys around. We can play fresh. I am really big in having guys play fresh and play fast.”

Not only could several players see action, they could see snaps at several different positions. It could also be dependent on run or pass situations.

“Nebraska is a running team. So, we have to prepare for their run game moving forward. We’ll have to see how that plays out as we move forward,” Johnson said. “Tyler Friday, Javonte Jean-Baptiste, Jonathan Cooper and Zach Harrison, it will give us a chance to do a lot of things with those guys. I am looking forward to how they fit as we go forward.”

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No Sophomore Slump for Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin

Former Buckeye currently ranks among the NFL leaders in multiple categories.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Men’s Basketball Set For New Uniforms

OSU Hoops gets new threads and the MAC Football schedule has been announced! Read more.

Kyle Kelly

Next Star Defensive End? Zach Harrison Just Focused on Being Himself

Rising sophomore enters 2020 with high potential and expectations, but remains focused on personal development.

Adam Prescott

Recruiting: Q&A with 2022 Tight End Prospect Benji Gosnell

North Carolina target, regarded as top-10 player at his position nationally, has the Buckeyes among his trio of finalists.

Adam Prescott

Dwayne Haskins Benched by Washington

Haskins and the Washington Football Team are off to a slow start this season, so the team is making a change at quarterback.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State's Marcus Crowley Working Through "Minor Setback" from Knee Injury

Marcus Crowley saw limited action last year in the Ohio State backfield and was hoping to have increased carries this year. Now in a fairly crowded backfield, Crowley may have to fight for opportunities as he tries to get 100% healthy.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Justin Fields Has Third Best Odds To Win The Heisman

Justin Fields' Heisman odds haven't dipped too far, despite him not having played yet this year. Plus, Ohio State hockey learns its season begins November 13.

Kyle Kelly

Master Teague Fueled by Faith, Ready for 2020 Season After Achilles Injury

Master Teague suffered an Achilles injury in March that put his 2020 prospects in serious jeopardy. But he attacked his rehab with his full focus and effort, and now he's primed for a big season.

Brendan Gulick

Trey Sermon Continues Getting Acclimated with Ohio State Culture

Oklahoma transfer arrived in the spring, but CoVID-19 forced some unique curveballs in adapting to the Buckeye program.

Adam Prescott

Recruiting: Tywone Malone Leaves Buckeyes off Top 6 List

Ohio State had once been considered a strong candidate to land the class of 2021 dual-sport standout.

Adam Prescott