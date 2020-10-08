Ohio State Defensive Line Relying on Depth in 2020

Defensive line by committee.

That is the expectation from Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson when the Buckeyes trot on the field Oct. 24, against Nebraska.

Johnson's challenges in 2020 extend beyond dealing with the CoVID pandemic. Heisman finalist Chase Young, Davon Hamilton and Jashon Cornell were all drafted last April; Haskell Garrett suffered a gunshot wound this offseason and likely won't be ready to start the season; and Taron Vincent has been a limited participant in practice after being sidelined last season with a shoulder injury.

The good news - Ohio State feels it has a substantial amount of depth across the board in the trenches.

The Buckeyes are fortunate to have several key returners at defensive end and defensive tackle. Not only will the likes of all-conference defensive linemen Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith see plenty playing time, coach Johnson will look towards other players on the roster to step up and play a role.

On the interior is where Johnson will be tested the most to start the season. With Garrett and Vincent potentially sidelined or playing limited snaps, there will be several different players looking to contribute. Tommy Togiai, Antwuan Jackson, Jerron Cage, Jaden McKenzie and others will be tasked with possibly filling the voids left by Garrett and Vincent.

“We’ll have three guys that can play inside at nose tackle and then we’ll have three guys that can play 3-technique,” Johnson told the media on Wednesday. “We have some great young players that are coming along. We’ll be okay to start the season. We’ll have six on the inside with the opportunity to play.”

Johnson mentioned two players that could bridge the gap at both positions: Jackson and Togiai.

“Antwuan [Jackson] has had a really great camp,” he said. “Him and Tommy Togiai have been the foundation of what we’re doing right now. Antwuan can give us value right now because he can play both positions. That’s the versatility he brings to the table.”

At defensive end, Harrison and Smith will likely get the edge first to slow down opposing offenses. Also, don’t count out Jonathon Cooper, who is returning for a fifth year. There is also plenty of talent behind them as well. Tyler Friday, Javonte Jean-Baptiste, Baron Browning will surely see the field along the way.

“It gives us a chance to really have five good guys go in and play,” Johnson said. “With a backup like Noah Potter or Darrion Henry-Young moving forward. It gives me the chance to move some guys around. We can play fresh. I am really big in having guys play fresh and play fast.”

Not only could several players see action, they could see snaps at several different positions. It could also be dependent on run or pass situations.

“Nebraska is a running team. So, we have to prepare for their run game moving forward. We’ll have to see how that plays out as we move forward,” Johnson said. “Tyler Friday, Javonte Jean-Baptiste, Jonathan Cooper and Zach Harrison, it will give us a chance to do a lot of things with those guys. I am looking forward to how they fit as we go forward.”

