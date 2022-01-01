Outback Bowl Game Prediction: No. 21 Arkansas vs. Penn State

Here's what we are expecting to see in this year's Outback Bowl.

Saturday afternoon's matchup between Arkansas and Penn State marks the first against each other in their respective histories. Both teams had really nice moments this season, but each is hoping to take some momentum into the offseason as they try to climb to the mountaintop in their respective conferences.

Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

ARKANSAS vs. PENN STATE– Saturday, Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Spread: Arkansas (-2.5)

O/U Total: 48.5

Brendan Gulick: Penn State 24, Arkansas 21

Penn State got off to a promising start this year, but the bottom fell out of their CFP hopes when they lost five of seven to close the year. To be fair, none of those losses were by more than nine points and the other four were by two, three or four points. But while it was a second straight disappointing season for the Nittany Lions, they've got a chance to end the year with a quality opponent as they try to build for a better future.

Arkansas had flashes of brilliance this year - including in a great game against No. 1 Alabama and nice top-20 wins over Texas, Texas A&M and Mississippi State. They've been one of the better rushing teams all season, but they're very efficient when they choose to throw it. It certainly hurts them not having Treylon Burks, but the Nittany Lions will be short-handed because of opt-outs as well.

This game feels like a coin flip to me. I'll take Penn State since the SEC has had a pretty frustrating showing in its bowl games, outside of the College Football Playoff.

Andrew Lind: Arkansas 31, Penn State 17

After starting the season with five straight wins, the Nittany Lions stumbled down the stretch, losing five of their last seven games. They also had several key players opt out and lost defensive coordinator Brent Pry, who is the next head coach at Virginia Tech.

The Razorbacks were equally inconsistent this fall, winning their first four games before splitting their final eight games. It might seem a little too simple, but we’ll quickly see which team wants to be there and which team wants the season to be over.

Brett Hiltbrand: Penn State 28, Arkansas 27

Give me a last second field goal for the Lions!!! Time for some validation for James Franklin and two wins against the SEC this season. This is one of the more juicy bowl matchups we have this year and I think there's actually some interest from the two teams to play it. Penn State's been 'meh' in Bowl Games over the last decade or so. Maybe this gives them a nice end to a tough and frustrating season.

