SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Ohio State Football Parents Want Answers From Big Ten

Brendan Gulick

The Football Parents at Ohio State (FPAOS) are not happy that their sons won't be playing football this fall, so they're trying to do something about it. According to multiple reports, the parents group representing the Buckeye football team is sending a letter to the Big Ten Conference office Saturday morning, protesting the canceled fall season and asking them to reconsider their decision.

Perhaps more than anything, the parents are looking for answers. Why was the season canceled now? Why wasn't it delayed? Why did the league put out a schedule and then pull the plug only six days later? What information did the Big Ten consider that led them to this decision, while three other Power 5 conferences are studying the same thing and they've decided its safe to continue playing football?

"It's unacceptable," Corey Teague told ESPN. He is the father of Ohio State running back Master Teague III. "It's something that needs more explanation because when you go in a certain direction and days later it changes, and no one has spoken to anyone else, and players weren't able to be involved in this decision, and the protocols that were put in by Ohio State were very successful. It's unfortunate and I don't know if it's shortsightedness there, lack of leadership, but it's definitely something that needs to be rectified and more dialogue needs to happen. It's just a very messy situation, and we want to clean it up."

In the extreme likelihood that the conference is not going to reverse its decision and suddenly let fall sports resume, parents want information on what a spring season will look like. Thus far, there haven't been many concrete details on a plan for playing after the calendar turns to January.

"There's been no communication, no transparency, nothing to say what has changed in the last five days that we give you your schedule and we cancel the season within five days," Kristina Miller, mother of OSU lineman Harry Miller, told ESPN. "There's been nothing."

"Similar to players having the opportunity to opt out if they choose, we feel like our teams should have that opportunity," Miller continued. "We're at a different level of Rutgers and Maryland. I don't mean that to sound pompous, it's just true. Our guys want to play. They want to play and they should have the opportunity to play if they want. They shouldn't be subjected to this vote, yes or no. Well, if you guys don't want to play, opt out. Opt your team out. Let the six teams that want to play, play."

The Ohio State parents aren't the only ones upset. A group of parents representing the Iowa Hawkeyes also sent a letter to the conference office asking similar questions on Friday.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Success of Bubbles in Professional Sports Can Influence College Basketball

Power 5 Conferences already exploring a "bubble" option for basketball.

Tyler Stephen

by

BuckeyeBabe247

Buckeye Breakfast: Five 2021 Commits Enrolling Early, Bennett Christian Visiting Columbus, Michigan State and Texas Land Big Recruits

Early-enrollee list continues growing, 2022 tight end in Columbus this weekend, Jaden Akins to MSU and Quinn Ewers to Texas

Adam Prescott

Tuimoloau, Sawyer Headline SI All-American's List of Top 10 Edge Prospects

Sawyer is committed to Ohio State while Tuimoloau remains a prized target for the Buckeyes.

Adam Prescott

by

Buckeyefan999

Should the Big Ten Consider Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm's Proposed Plan for Football in 2021?

Ryan Day prefers beginning in early January, while Brohm sees a later start for both spring and next fall.

Jake Hromada

by

Keegan Rice

Big Ten Football Recruiting Rankings for 2020 and 2021 Classes

Buckeyes top the list in both, but where are other league opponents situated? Find out here.

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

Despite Pandemic, Ohio State Buckeyes Feel They Are Safer Playing Football

Ohio State felt robbed by the Big Ten after its season was postponed. It's especially disappointing because many feel safer competing than they would as normal students living on campus.

Kyle Kelly

Opinion: It's Time for Structural Reform in College Football

BuckeyesNow examines the challenge of a split-decision to play football among the Power 5 conferences and why it's time for change. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Inigo M

Buckeye Breakfast: NCAA Cancels Fall Championships

There are no NCAA fall sports national championships in any sport (other than FBS football) in 2020. Plus, Dabo Swinney gives his take on this year's potential CFP and the NCAA suggests a bubble for March Madness.

Kyle Kelly

Ryan Day: This Team Had 'IT', Hopes They Will Stick Together

Ohio State coach Ryan Day talks about how special the 2020 team is and why it hurt so deeply that they won't compete this fall. He also shares why he thinks it's wise for them to stay on campus and in the facility.

Brendan Gulick

North Dakota Prospect Joe Hurlburt Talks Offer from Buckeye Basketball

Versatile big man, standing 6-foot-10, would add inside presence for 2022 class.

Tyler Stephen