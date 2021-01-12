EXCLUSIVE: Urban Meyer Visits with BuckeyesNow Before National Championship Game

Watch Coach Meyer as he shares some thoughts on tonight's game and the Buckeyes journey in 2020.

Ohio State is preparing to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night in Miami. If the Buckeyes can win it all, it will be their ninth national title in program history and their first since 2014 in the inaugural CFP tournament.

At that time, Urban Meyer led the Buckeyes through one of the more turbulent seasons in program history as they won a title on the back of Cardale Jones, who opened camp as the team's third string quarterback. His team was the last one to beat Alabama during one of the most memorable runs for Buckeye fans.

Now a College Football Analyst for FOX Sports, Meyer was on hand Monday evening for the championship game and spoke with BuckeyesNow for a few minutes. You can watch the video of our conversation at the top of the page. Coach shares his thoughts on Justin Fields, Ryan Day, playing through the coronavirus and what he's most looking forward to watching tonight.

