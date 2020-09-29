SI.com
Garrett Wilson Moving Inside, Looks for Elevated Production from the Slot

Tyler Stephen

Garrett Wilson, a heralded 2019 recruit, will be adjusting to a new role this coming season in an Ohio State offense that could put up historic numbers.

The true sophomore played all 14 games in his inaugural campaign for a Buckeye team that won its third-straight Big Ten title before making the College Football Playoff.

Ranked by many as a top-five receiver out of high school, Wilson caught 30 passes for over 400 yards and five touchdowns as just a true freshman. The Texas native will now play a new role, likely assuming the void of former slot receiver and current San Diego Charger K.J. Hill. He recently graduated with a school record 201 receptions and also finished sixth all-time in yardage (2,332).

“It wasn’t something I was looking forward to (or expecting)," Wilson said Tuesday during a media session. "It’s a whole different position, but I feel like I’m getting used to it every day. It’s definitely a lot more film to deal with. A lot less 1-on-1 routes. Being able to read coverages and identify that before the play starts. I’m just worried about getting better."

Although Wilson candidly discussed his original lack of enthusiasm for the switch, he is now eager to improve in the slot and help the Buckeyes reach their ultimate goals.

“Being versatile is important,” said Brian Hartline, wide receivers coach, when asked about Wilson. “Moving from outside to inside gives him a better general understanding of the entire offense now that he’s been asked to do either. There are a lot of nuances inside, but I’m proud of where he’s at and he knows that he needs to keep getting better.”

Wilson was fourth on the team in receiving last year but, in addition to Hill, will surely be looked at to help offset the departures of Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack.

“Being able to see K.J. last year, that was huge for me. He's as good of a slot as it gets," said Wilson, when asked about players he watches to learn from. "I also watch Davante Adams. That’s the versatility I want to bring to the table."

Garrett Wilson vs. Clemson in Fiesta Bowl
Wilson makes an acrobatic catching during the Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson.

Not only do Ohio State coaches expect big things from Wilson, but he is also receiving national attention as part of the 2020 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List. The award is presented annually to a Texas-based/originated player that displays integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.

Ohio State's aerial unit will be catching passes from Heisman Trophy front-runner Justin Fields, and Wilson appears ready to continue operating at the center of that effort.

“Having a dynamic presence on the inside is important,” Hartline added. “Garrett is a very smart guy. He identifies space, works the seam, works around linebackers and is tough enough to block them. I think it provides a game-plan advantage for us, forcing defenses to decide how they want to defend him…. whether that’s a linebacker, nickel, etc. But it still always comes down to our ability to execute.”

