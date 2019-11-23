Halftime: Ohio State 14, Penn State 0

Penn State coach James Franklin lived with regret each of the past two years after one-point losses to Ohio State.

He might live with deeper regret this year, even though he's unlikely to come as close.

Watching the quarterback he once had committed to play for him at Penn State, Franklin must be dying inside as Justin Fields has Ohio State in front, 14-0, at halftime at Ohio Stadium.

Fields' only mistake in the first half was a fumble on the goal line just before scoring a touchdown.

Penn State recovered to preserve a 7-0 deficit that traced directly to Fields' 14-yard run on third-and-5 and 17-yard run on third-and-12 earlier in the drive.

J.K. Dobbins 4-yard run at 5:04 of the first quarter provided that first touchdown, to complete a 13-play, 91-yard drive on OSU's first possession.

The Buckeyes came looking for more after a Penn State punt handed them possession at the Lions' 46, but Fields' fumble just before he crossed the goal line momentarily deterred OSU.

He went back to work late in the half, facing fourth-and-5 from the Penn State 26 with 3:45 left. From an empty backfield, Fields immediately split the defensive line and sped for 22 yards to the 4.

Dobbins scored again, powering in from the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal to complete a half in which OSU outgained Penn State, 255-64.

The Buckeyes gained 147 yards on the ground through two quarters against a Penn State defense leading the Big Ten with an allowance of just 75.9 yards per-game.

It's the third time this season OSU has made a mockery of an opponent's touted rush defense.

Wisconsin entered Ohio Stadium allowing just 58 yards on the ground and surrendered 264.

Michigan State came to Horseshoe allowing 55.8 yards rushing, fourth in the nation, and gave up 323.