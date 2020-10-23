Haskell Garrett Available for Saturday's Game Against Nebraska

Remarkably, less than two months after he was shot in the face, Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett is apparently available to play on Saturday in the team's season-opener against Nebraska.

Ohio State has chosen not to release a depth chart this year, but the did announce this morning which players are game-time decisions and which ones are entirely unavailable tomorrow. Garrett was not listed on this morning's report, indicating he would be available to go tomorrow.

The defensive line has been the biggest area of concern for the Buckeyes going into this season. Fellow tackle Taron Vincent is also not listed on today's report, which is good news for the Buckeyes. He suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder that kept him out last year.

Redshirt defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie and sixth-year senior linebacker Justin Hilliard are listed as game-time decisions Saturday. Both have been rotating at their positions during camp and competing for starting spots.

No projected starters are on Friday morning's status report, which is available here:

Game-Time Decision

LB Justin Hilliard

DT Jaden McKenzie

Unavailable

CB Lejond Cavazos

DL Jacolbe Cowan

RB Marcus Crowley

OG Gavin Cupp

LB Tommy Eichenberg

WR Jaylen Harris

WR Austin Kutscher

LS Roen McCullough

DB Alec Taylor

QB Danny Vanatsky

SAF Kourt Willilams

RB Miyan Williams

