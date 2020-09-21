Early Score Predictions to 2020 Big Ten Schedule

The Big Ten released its third... and hopefully final Big Ten football schedule Saturday morning. At first glance, it certainly looks to be favorable for the defending champions.

Although making accurate future predictions in the year 2020 seems as likely as Kevin Warren’s secretary taking a long lunch break, we decided to give it a good old college…or professional…try. Here are some instant score predictions for the Silver Bullets.

October 24 vs. Nebraska

Things working in favor of the visiting Huskers in this opening day matchup: Offseason rust, no Buckeye faithful in attendance, a former national championship (Co*) quarterback at the helm. Things working against the Huskers in this opening day matchup: Literally everything else.

Expect preseason form from Ohio State, but its "C" game should be enough to take this long-awaited contest by double digits. Prediction: Ohio State 34, Nebraska 14

Luke Farrell embracing for contact after a catch last season at Nebraska.

October 31 at Penn State

Based on past performances at Happy Valley, this Halloween matchup could be fittingly scary for a Buckeye team that has seen its share of hotly-contested encounters in Pennsylvania. However, the same road-field advantage (minimal fans) that helped the Huskers in Week 1 should benefit Ryan Day’s group.

We expect James Franklin can keep it close but, in the end, we can also expect James Franklin to burn two timeouts to run a halfback dive on 4th and 5. Any way you slice this spooky encounter, Ohio State has the advantage. Prediction: Ohio State 28, Penn State 21

Baron Browning celebrates after a 2019 sack against Penn State.

November 7 vs. Rutgers

Being completely honest, the Buckeyes can probably make this score whatever they want.... and the way 2020 has gone thus far, triple digits is in the realm of feasibility. We don’t expect Ryan Day and company to welcome Greg Schiano back to Columbus in any other fashion than embarrassing his football team.

The record for points in a game for the Buckeyes in 128 vs Oberlin back in 1916. We won’t quite expect this output but are still going to get semi-reckless. Prediction: Ohio State 82, Rutgers 7

Jake Hausmann completes a touchdown reception against Rutgers last November.

November 14 at Maryland

We still aren’t sure how the Buckeyes escaped College Park in 2018 with a one-point victory in Urban Meyer’s last road win, but don’t expect this time around to be so close. With the reversal of Shaun Wade’s decision, the secondary shouldn’t have much trouble with Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson and the Terrapin offense.

We think the Maryland faithful will be counting down the days until basketball season after this affair. Prediction: Ohio State 48, Maryland 10

Noah Potter (97) makes a tackle, with help, against Maryland in 2019.

November 21 vs. Indiana

As BuckeyesNow publisher Brendan Gulick pointed out in his instant schedule analysis…Indiana isn’t bad. Fresh off an eight-win season, if the Hoosiers can keep quarterback Michael Penix healthy (hurt three times in 2019) they could keep this close…for a half.

Five games in, we expect the Buckeyes to be shaking off the rust, and any sort of issues the Hoosiers can give them on their worst day. Prediction: Ohio State 41, Indiana 17

Tyler Friday makes a sack against Indiana last season.

November 28 at Illinois

Unfortunately for the Illini, this isn’t simulation Saturday. We expect Justin Fields and the offense to prove that 27 points was a virtual glitch against a team that’s best player is a punter (please google Blake Hayes because we aren’t wasting a sentence).

We could see a post-Thanksgiving sleepy, tryptophan-type performance from the Bucks with Sparty on deck. But, honestly, it will only matter in your Buckeye square games. Prediction: Ohio State 38, Illinois 13

Johnnie Dixon celebrates after beating Illinois in 2017.

December 5 at Michigan State

We are going to give new coach Mel Tucker a chance, but not in this one. The first-year Spartan leader will get a front-row seat to watch the class of the Big Ten pick apart his team. MSU lost key playmakers on offense and will rely on an unproven quarterback to keep this one respectable.

With the possibility of TTUN on the mind, we can go ahead and give the rookie Big Ten coach that respectable loss. Prediction: Ohio State 30, Michigan State 14

Linebacker Tuf Borland making a tackle vs. Michigan State last season.

December 12 vs. Michigan

Too bad there won’t be fans in the Horseshoe for this one. The Buckeyes have owned this rivalry and we don’t think this year will be different. We know how many points Ryan Day wants to put up on them, and there is certainly no love lost between coaches or programs.

While we don’t see a Rutgers-type performance, the faithful should feel good about themselves for most of the second half. Prediction: Ohio State 43, Michigan 24

Linebacker Pete Werner takes down Shea Patterson.

