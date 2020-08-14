SI.com
Should Big Ten Consider Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm's Proposed 2021 Plan?

Jake Hromada

Big Ten football programs are now setting their eyes on playing this spring. There are some concerns with that, but it seems coaches like Purdue’s Jeff Brohm are dedicated to figure it out.

Brohm recently detailed an eight-game plan for a regular season, in an article first posted by ESPN.com, beginning Feb. 27 and finishing up on April 17. The postseason would then conclude May 15. 

Brohm has fall of 2021 figured out too, featuring 10 games that begin Oct. 2 following a four-week training camp. The plan for this fall also includes playoff options for four or six teams. 

In terms of practices, he reduces padded/contact practices over a two-season stretch from 114 to 52 for teams not participating in bowl games. For those not participating in bowls, they’ll see a 144 to 64 practice reduction. This includes three months off after the spring 2021 season. Teams will be allowed only one padded practice per week during spring 2021.

Purdue-Football-Jeff-Brohm

Now the question is, will other Big Ten coaches hop on board with a plan like this or not? Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was adamant that the league needs to figure out spring right away.

“We woke up this morning with the focus on what’s next,” Day told the media on Wednesday. “That’s focusing on the spring and the spring schedule, working on the plan for moving forward in the fall and the different options that are available.”

Although, Day’s remarks suggested a different approach or opinion regarding a potential spring timeline. would indicate he may not totally agree with Brohm’s proposed plan.

“I think starting the first week of January would be the best way to go, with something like an eight-week season,” he stated. “That way there’s some separation between (spring) and (the fall). As we’ve learned in 2020, things can change."

The main concern is player safety if a spring season happens. Some athletes would be playing games or practicing, literally, year-round, despite football not being made to be play that way. Day also suggested that starting in early January could make high-level NFL prospects such as his own quarterback, Justin Fields, consider giving it a go.

Both plans will likely be considered by the Big Ten as multiple options are surely on the table. It gives programs a chance to compete, thinks about player health throughout the year with reduced practices and provides the players more time off to heal their bodies.

Whatever the Big Ten is going to do, it has to act fast. The concern for player safety and the looming fact that star players may opt out of the season to prepare for the NFL is daunting. The Big Ten won’t be the same without its stars. 

