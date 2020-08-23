SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Josh Myers Speaks in ESPN College Football Piece on Canceled Big Ten Season

Adam Prescott

Ohio State redshirt junior offensive lineman Josh Myers represented the Buckeyes in a weekend video for ESPN College Football, as players from the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mid-American Conferences spoke about the canceling of their fall seasons.

“This was supposed to be an incredible year for us,” Myers said to open the entire piece. “This was supposed to be a national championship for us. This was supposed to be the year that everything we dreamed of came true.”

The MAC became the first FBS conference to cancel fall sports on August 8. Three days later, the Big Ten and Pac-12 followed accordingly. Other players who spoke in the video were Minnesota defensive back Benjamin St-Juste, Western Michigan offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, Northern Illinois offensive lineman Brayden Patton and Oregon State linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

“When the schedule came out, it felt good,” St-Juste said. “Everybody was happy to be back and optimistic for a season. I still have no idea why the Big Ten and Pac-12 aren’t playing but it’s safe for the others (SEC, Big 12, ACC) to play.”

Myers, recently voted one of seven Buckeye team captains for this season, helps anchor an offensive line that protects star quarterback Justin Fields and was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award last year. Ohio State was once again a sizeable front-runner to win the Big Ten and right there with Clemson atop the national championship favorites.

“This college football season for me has huge ramifications on the outcome of my life and what I want to do in my career,” Myers added. So, having that taken away is so frustrating and I feel like I should be able to have that choice for myself.”

Josh-Myers-Practice-Spring

Fields started a #WeWantToPlay petition on August 16 that gained national backing and now has over 250,000 signatures. He spearheaded a collective voice of many teammates and peers across the league, suggesting they want a larger voice and arguing the on-campus facility is safer than being out and about. Myers certainly echoed that statement in ESPN’s piece.

“It’s so hard for me, as a player, to see everyone else playing their sport… and then we just are not,” Myers continued. “I am more comfortable playing a football season than going into a classroom, because I don’t know where those other people have been. But I know where my teammates have been.”

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Winter Logistics and Dome Stadium Options for Big Ten Football

Where could some teams play in the event of frigid weather, and how far would they have to travel?

Tyler Stephen

by

Brendan Gulick

Report: Every Big Ten Athletic Director Wanted Fall Football

Nebraska athletic director told the Omaha World Herald that every one of his colleagues wanted to play this fall, but they were not part of critical decisions that shaped the leagues' future. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Football Pauses Recruiting

The Buckeyes (and frankly the rest of the Big Ten) are searching for a path forward. While the team is trying to figure out what to do right now, they've decided to pause their recruiting process. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Chase Young, Ezekiel Elliott and Salaries of Big Ten Presidents

Washington "being smart" with star defensive end, Zeke explains dealing with COVID and Big Ten presidents remain in the news.

Adam Prescott

Undrafted Ohio State Players Currently in the NFL

A look at the 12 former Buckeyes on league rosters despite not being drafted out of college.

Adam Prescott

by

Adam Prescott

This Week in Ohio State Social Media

Get caught up on the latest viral posts involving Ohio State Athletics from this past week. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

SI All-American: Future Buckeye Jakailin Johnson Makes Top 10 Watch List at Cornerback

Missouri native chose Ohio State back in March.

Adam Prescott

Parents from Ohio State and Around the Big Ten Protest Near Headquarters

Randy Wade, father of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, leads a protest for other parents around the league Friday morning.

Jake Hromada

by

jakehromada

Cardale Jones: 'Big Ten was Lazy'

Former Ohio State QB Cardale Jones: "Big Ten was Lazy. They had six, seven, eight months to try to figure out a protocol." Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

TommyStanzi29

Hancock Named Top Nickel Prospect on SI All-American Watch List

Georgia native, who recently flipped from Clemson, tops the latest SIAA positional rankings.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly