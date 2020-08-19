SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Justin Fields Addresses #WeWantToPlay on Good Morning America

Kyle Kelly

Justin Fields is not letting up on his #WeWantToPlay petition.

Fields joined NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan on Good Morning America this morning to discuss the crisis in college football.

With several conferences across the country gearing up to play, Fields feels strongly that the Big Ten should be playing football this fall. More than anything else, players feel comfortable with the environment that's been created on campus.

“We want to play football. A lot of players feel more safe around the facility and around our protocols rather than just being on campus like a regular student,” Fields said.

Fields spoke about the consistency of testing and knows that's a huge part of their safety.

“They test us twice a week. Everyone wears masks,” he said. “A lot of players feel more safe around the facility rather than just out in the community without being tested twice a week.”

Of course, some college students are neglecting social distancing protocols and gathering in large groups on campus. Fields has a message for them:

“Think of other people rather than yourself. I think it is selfish just to think about yourself,” Fields explained. “I understand not doing that. I’d tell them, ‘think about other people. Although the virus may not affect you that seriously, it can affect others seriously.’”

Lastly, Fields told Strahan why he wants to play this fall rather than sit out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

“It is for the love of the game. My love for Ohio State. My love for my coach and my teammates,” he said. “Again, I feel like there is a lot of people on our team that feel safer in the facility, so having us playing football in the facility weekly, daily, I think that will keep us safer from the virus.”

However, Fields is undecided what he will do with the possibility of spring football.

“Right now, I am taking it day by day. I think one thing that I have learned through this whole process is things can change daily. I am taking each day at a time,” said Fields. “I haven’t really thought about that but hopefully, if I come up with a decision if that happens, I’ll pray about it really.”

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
TommyStanzi29
TommyStanzi29

Love what Fields is doing. Keep the campaign going. The more national attention this gets the more pressure it puts on the big 10.

ByKyleKelly
ByKyleKelly

It is great to see Fields emphasizing that the players feel more safe in the building around each other. The more they keep saying, hopefully, the more it registers with the Big Ten.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Continues Targeting Bergen Catholic Prospects Tywone Malone and Steven Angeli

Buckeyes courting 2021 dual-sport standout along with evolving 2022 quarterback.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Chris Holtmann: 'The Happiest Our Guys Have Been is the Seven Weeks They Were With Us this Summer'

'The Happiest Our Guys Have Been is the Seven Weeks They Were With Us this Summer' said Holtmann. Find out how the Buckeyes are navigating the pandemic.

Kyle Kelly

by

TommyStanzi29

Opinion: Big Ten Public Perception Worsening, But Changing It May Not Be Possible

The Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports wasn't going to be well-received, but I'm not sure they expected it to be this bad. Read more about why I think they are stuck in a losing-proposition.

Brendan Gulick

by

TommyStanzi29

Governor Mike Dewine Approves OHSAA Contact Sports for Competition

Ohio high schools now slated to begin six-game football schedule in late August.

Tyler Stephen

by

TommyStanzi29

Buckeye Breakfast: Michigan State Moves to Remote-Learning for Fall Semester

MSU is the second school in the Big Ten to do that. Plus an OSU Football recruiting update and the latest news from Alabama football.

Kyle Kelly

by

ByKyleKelly

Boom! Ohio State Receives Commitment from 2022 Athlete Dasan McCullough

Standout from Kansas, likely to play linebacker/safety in college, is fifth commit in the Buckeye class.

Adam Prescott

by

TommyStanzi29

Report: Despite Big Ten Postponement, Ohio State Still Trying to Create 10-Game Fall Schedule

Longtime college football writer Jeff Snook says Ohio State is leading the charge to convince several other schools in the league to play this fall. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Parents Organizing Protest in Chicago on Friday

Randy Wade, father of Ohio State's Shaun Wade, is organizing a peaceful protest on the steps of the Big Ten Conference office on Friday. Read more about what they hope to accomplish.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State vs. Michigan is ... Not the Best Rivalry in America?!

"The Game" gets the cold shoulder on one national list. Plus, the latest in the Justin Fields #WeWantToPlay movement. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

by

ByKyleKelly

Justin Fields on Petition, #WeWantToPlay Movement

Justin Fields' petition on social media has more than 240,000 signatures. “We Wanted People Who are Making Decisions to Hear Our Voice.” Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Sudsy7