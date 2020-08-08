BuckeyesNow
Report: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren in Favor of Spring Season

Brendan Gulick

While the Buckeyes are scheduled to open the season on a Thursday night against Illinois, most of the Big Ten schools are supposed to kick off the football season four weeks from today on Saturday, September 5. And while no final decisions have been made quite yet one way or another, a report surfaced on Saturday afternoon that the season may not happen according to the schedule the league publicized last week.

As it turns out, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren - who just recently started his new job - is in favor of moving the season to the spring. That's according to an unnamed source in the Detroit Free Press.

This news comes on a troubling day for college football.

On Saturday morning, the Big Ten announced it would not allow teams to proceed into full contact practices with pads on until further notice.

In addition, the presidents from all Big Ten universities had a regularly-scheduled meeting on Saturday morning during which they are expected to discuss the viability of playing a college football season. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports says "all options are on the table" and that "there's some momentum for canceling the fall football season."

However, a Big Ten spokesperson told Cleveland.com that no vote on the 2020 college football season is planned for Saturday's meeting.

In addition, The Columbus Dispatch reported that incoming Ohio State president Kristina Johnson was not participating in the meeting. She is not scheduled to officially begin her tenure for a few weeks after former President Michael Drake retired (and subsequently took the same job at Cal).

In the Big Ten's statement pausing the progression to full-contact practices, the conference said it will “continue to evaluate daily, while relying on our medical experts, to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes.”

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

