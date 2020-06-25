BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
News
Football
Basketball

NCAA President Mark Emmert Remains Optimistic with Football in the Fall

Adam Prescott

It has been a frustrating and somewhat disheartening couple of weeks for fans hoping to see college football this fall, with multiple schools around the country reporting positive COVID-19 tests for members of their programs since the return of voluntary workouts.

The return of student-athletes for typical summer workouts was approved by the NCAA starting in June. However, concern from some has arising throughout the month after larger schools such as Clemson, LSU, Iowa and Boise State reported cases.

Boise State, more notably, closed its athletic facilities and entire campus on Monday for the remainder of the week due to ongoing health and safety concerns. A release from the school mentioned it had discovered eight coronavirus cases (or presumed cases).

Nevertheless, the college football landscape should remain optimistic that action will take place this fall after comments from NCAA President Mark Emmert, who told Seth Davis from The Athletic on Wednesday that we are likely to have football despite unusual circumstances and challenges.

“I certainly think that, sitting here today, there will be football in the fall,” Emmert told Davis during a podcast appearance. “It will be different in many respects regarding size of audience, nature of schedule, length of season, and certainly the protocol in the way games are played. As of today, we are likely to have football. But it’s all going to come down to whether or not it can be done in a safe fashion.”

One thing is practically certain due to the varied COVID-19 statistics across the country… we are not going to have football in the same way it’s accustomed to being seen year in and year out. Different conferences may have different start dates, some might not play out-of-conference games, and others may not have every team even playing due to huge geographic spreads.

“The situation is obviously very fluid, and everyone recognizes that,” Emmert also said. “Schools are dealing with it differently and we’ll have to see where those go forward, because the reality is the health conditions are changing highly variably. We have no choice but to be flexible and rely on each individual jurisdiction, whether that’s a county or a state, to determine what’s effective in that area. North Dakota looks very different than Arizona. There might be a competitive advantage or disadvantage based on where the virus is.”

Ohio State is scheduled to open preseason camp on Friday, August 7.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Evan Turner Voted to Big Ten All-Decade First Team

Former National POY gives Buckeyes league-best four selections.

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

Buckeye Breakfast: Ezekiel Elliott "Feeling Good" After CoVID-19 Diagnosis

Catch up on the morning headlines for all the latest Ohio State Buckeyes news. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Aaron Craft, D'Angelo Russell Named to Big Ten All-Decade Third Team

Craft and Russell had two very different, but equally magnificent careers in the Scarlet and Grey. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

ActionJacksonnn

College Football Wins Over Last 50 Years: Ohio State Ranked Second

OSU and its 471 victories are second on the list. Who is the only team ahead? Read more.

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Issues Guidelines on Sports Resuming

Gov. DeWine has several mandates, with other suggested best practices for many different parties involved in sports. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

ActionJacksonnn

Garrett Dellinger Commits to LSU, Opting for SEC Over Big Ten

Four-Star OT chooses Tigers ahead of Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.

Adam Prescott

Sullinger Named Second Team Big Ten All-Decade

Buckeyes went 65-11 record in two seasons and made the 2012 Final Four.

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

Buckeye Breakfast: Jared Sullinger Named Big Ten Second-Team All-Decade

Catch up on the morning headlines for all the latest Ohio State Buckeyes news. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Earns NACDA Award for Schumaker Complex

OSU Receives Honor for 125,000 square foot facility.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: 2021 Guard Jager Burton Delaying August Decision

Four-star target pushing decision until he can take official visits.

Adam Prescott

by

Brendan Gulick