Meet Ohio State's recruits: Quarterback C.J. Stroud

Player: C.J. Stroud

Position: Quarterback

Fast Facts: 6-2. 194, Rancho Cucamonga H.S., Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

How did you end up at Ohio State after playing high school football in California?

My life story, I'm not going to go into it, but I've been through a lot of things and I've had a lot of hardships, but God has always availed me, He's always made me strong in those situations, so when it's all said and done, I know he always has a plan for me.

When coach Day texted me, I thought, Yeah, this is a sign. At first, I didn't really understand Ohio STate offering me. I thought it was going to be another USC or UCLA. When I got here for my first unofficial (visit), the Michigan State game, going into the stadium, seeing the people outside, seeing the tradition, seeing the walk into the basketball arena, with the chants and the motivational speeches and the traditions and all those things, when you get into the Stadium and there's 105,000 and everybody is packed up against each other and they're all screaming their lungs out for a Buckeyes' win, that's the support that I wanted for my college experience. I want to play in front of that so I can get ready for the next level, as well.

What did you know about Coach Day before he texted you?

I knew Coach Day. I never thought I would talk to him. I knew him. I knew of him. I knew he was a great offensive mind. BAck home, I work with quarterback training called, 3DQB. The founder of that is, Tom House. I know Coach Day used to work with Tom House. I worked with Tom House's understudy...I know Coach Day knows a lot about it. One of the things he liked about me is that he knew I worked with them almost every week. I think that actually got me ready to throw with the best.

How do you view your ascent up the recruiting rankings?

I've always been, in a sense, the underdog. I like that feeling. I fell like that brings out the dawg in me. I've been through a lot in my life. I've been through a lot of hardships. If I can get through those things, I can get through anything with God on my side. These last six months have been crazy. I went from being a two-star nothing to like...when I got my fifth star, I just knew, it matters, it's cool, but it doesn't matter because look how the media portrayed me back then. I was still good, I felt. I still played well. I still think I had the skills and the attributes to play at a high level, but nobody thought I (could). I think God has a plan for my life and I just have to do things to make sure I uplift Him and everything else will take care of itself.

