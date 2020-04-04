Ohio State Cancels All On-Campus Events Though July 6

Ohio State continues to cancel events for early- to mid-summer that add to the uncertainty of activities resuming on a normal schedule, leaving uncertain the on-schedule start of football season in the fall.

OSU President Michael Drake has cancelled all in-person university events through July 6 , following an announcement mid-week that eliminated on-campus, in-person classes for the entirety of the summer term.

Both the six- and eight-week class offerings typical of a summer term at OSU stretch into early August, coinciding with the start of football practice for the season-opener against Bowling Green on Sept. 5.

The national social-distancing guidelines as part of COVID-19 precautions may, of course, be lifted by then, pending developments with treatment and tracking of the virus as the summer unfolds.

Drake's announcement noted that in saying OSU "will continue to reevaluate based on evolving conditions.”

Head football coach Ryan Day characterized the cancellation of the season as an, "awful," possibility two weeks ago, but noted such a dramatic action is pure speculation at this point.

Ty Tucker, OSU's men's tennis coach, is an Ohio State alumnus and understands the importance of football culturally to the university community, the State of Ohio, fans beyond the state's borders and to the 34 varsity sports funded by the only two profitable sports on campus -- football and men's basketball.

"Obviously, football funds this giant program, all 36 sports, Tucker said. "What football does for each and every sport...I went to Ohio State Played, coached. It would be so devastating to miss out on a season of Ohio State football.

"I don't like too many things better than Ohio State tennis, but Ohio State football is one of them."

