BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Ohio State Cancels All On-Campus Events Though July 6

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State continues to cancel events for early- to mid-summer that add to the uncertainty of activities resuming on a normal schedule, leaving uncertain the on-schedule start of football season in the fall.

OSU President Michael Drake has cancelled all in-person university events through July 6 , following an announcement mid-week that eliminated on-campus, in-person classes for the entirety of the summer term.

Both the six- and eight-week class offerings typical of a summer term at OSU stretch into early August, coinciding with the start of football practice for the season-opener against Bowling Green on Sept. 5.

The national social-distancing guidelines as part of COVID-19 precautions may, of course, be lifted by then, pending developments with treatment and tracking of the virus as the summer unfolds.

Drake's announcement noted that in saying OSU "will continue to reevaluate based on evolving conditions.”

Head football coach Ryan Day characterized the cancellation of the season as an, "awful," possibility two weeks ago, but noted such a dramatic action is pure speculation at this point.

Ty Tucker, OSU's men's tennis coach, is an Ohio State alumnus and understands the importance of football culturally to the university community, the State of Ohio, fans beyond the state's borders and to the 34 varsity sports funded by the only two profitable sports on campus -- football and men's basketball.

"Obviously, football funds this giant program, all 36 sports, Tucker said. "What football does for each and every sport...I went to Ohio State Played, coached. It would be so devastating to miss out on a season of Ohio State football.

"I don't like too many things better than Ohio State tennis, but Ohio State football is one of them."

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Change is Good, or Seems So, for Ohio State Recruiting

Buckeyes tearing it up with early commitments following Fiesta loss

Bruce Hooley

by

Bostonfan1967

Spielman & Hooley: Backup Plans for CFB Season

Survey of ADs shows contingency plans already being developed

Bruce Hooley

Chris Spielman Selling B1G Title Ring to Benefit Others

College Hall-of-Famer giving all proceeds to fund COVID-19 relief

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Precautions Stretch Close to Football's Start

OSU summer term adjustment could be harbinger of future for Buckeyes playing football in the fall

Bruce Hooley

What are Bengals getting in Ex-Buckeye Vonn Bell?

Saints signing of Malcolm Jenkins triggers Bell's arrival in Cincinnnati

Bruce Hooley

by

BtBoylan

Kaleb Wesson Declares for Draft, Likely Done at Ohio State

OSU junior center can return to school, but that would be a surprise

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: Urban's Five Must-Have Traits

Ex-Ohio State coach details crucial qualities for every recruit

Bruce Hooley

Henderson, Pryor Give Ohio State Rare Backfield Tandem

Buckeyes will be loaded at running back with two Top 100 recruits

Bruce Hooley

Decision to Return Not Simple for Ohio State Athletes

NCAA extends opportunity OSU will honor, but not without individual cost

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: J.K. Dobbins' Draft Dilemma

COVID-19 cutbacks could cost OSU single-season rushing leader

Bruce Hooley