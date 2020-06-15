In a time where the country has been starving for live sports to return in our communities, we have often found ourselves watching historic games from days gone by to help pass them time. Monday, June 15 will be a day Buckeye fans can find plenty to choose from.

Big Ten Network has announced Monday as Ohio State Day on the network. Beginning at 6:00 AM and for 24 hours, the network will show exclusively Ohio State content. The games will include several recent contests, as well as all-time classic games, featuring Ohio State football, men's and women's basketball, baseball and men's soccer.

Some of Monday's televised games include Ohio State's Big Ten Baseball Championship victory over Nebraska last May, in which they became the lowest seed to ever win the tournament title. The lineup includes five games against Michigan, including the 2006 football game commonly referred to as "the game of the century" in which the Buckeyes held off a late Michigan surge for a 42-39 victory.

At 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM on Monday night, Ohio State fans will be able to relive the national championship victory over the Miami Hurricanes in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, as well as a 2002 season recap on Big Ten Elite.

All of the coverage is available on Big Ten Network or streaming live on the Fox Sports App.

