Ohio State Day on Big Ten Network

Brendan Gulick

In a time where the country has been starving for live sports to return in our communities, we have often found ourselves watching historic games from days gone by to help pass them time. Monday, June 15 will be a day Buckeye fans can find plenty to choose from.

Big Ten Network has announced Monday as Ohio State Day on the network. Beginning at 6:00 AM and for 24 hours, the network will show exclusively Ohio State content. The games will include several recent contests, as well as all-time classic games, featuring Ohio State football, men's and women's basketball, baseball and men's soccer.

Some of Monday's televised games include Ohio State's Big Ten Baseball Championship victory over Nebraska last May, in which they became the lowest seed to ever win the tournament title. The lineup includes five games against Michigan, including the 2006 football game commonly referred to as "the game of the century" in which the Buckeyes held off a late Michigan surge for a 42-39 victory.

At 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM on Monday night, Ohio State fans will be able to relive the national championship victory over the Miami Hurricanes in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, as well as a 2002 season recap on Big Ten Elite.

All of the coverage is available on Big Ten Network or streaming live on the Fox Sports App.

Ohio State Football is Not Disclosing Coronavirus Test Data

Ohio State Football players were required to sign a pledge upon returning to campus, acknowledging the risks of CoVID-19 and vowing to try to prevent the virus from spreading. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting Update: Ohio State Maintains Top 2021 Class

Buckeyes Still Leading Class of 2021 Football Rankings

Adam Prescott

News from Across The Land

The latest relevant national stories across the collegiate landscape

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State loses key offensive line recruit

Five-star JC Latham leaves the Buckeyes at the altar

Brendan Gulick

Another Step Closer for Student-Athlete Compensation

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis puts Florida at the legislative forefront

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields, Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade Named Preseason All-Americans

Davis earns first team nod, Fields and Wade are second-team picks

Brendan Gulick

Brendan Gulick

Towns Bringing Home More Than Just Basketball Talent

Harvard graduate Seth Towns impacting multiple aspects in return to Columbus

Adam Prescott

College Football's Return Takes Massive Step Forward

NCAA Committee rules that coaches can work with teams starting July 13

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State's Dillon Dingler drafted by the Detroit Tigers

All-American catcher was the first pick of the second round

Brendan Gulick

Craft to Officially Retire this Summer

Former OSU guard Aaron Craft will see final action during TBT in Columbus.

Adam Prescott