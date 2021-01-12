WATCH: Alabama Receiver DeVonta Smith Apparently Injures Right Hand Against Buckeyes

Alabama's best player seems to have gotten hurt against the Buckeyes.

DeVonta Smith in the first half against Ohio State had one of the all-time great halves of football I've ever seen. He caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

But after Smith torched the Buckeyes for 30 minutes, he didn't have a single catch on the opening drive of the second half. Multiple reports have begun surfacing that Smith injured his right hand.

Here's the play in which the injury seems to occur.

We will keep an eye on Smith the rest of the way to see if anything develops from his injured hand. His return is officially questionable at this point.

Smith won the Heisman Trophy last week and has played like the best player in college football so far tonight. But he hasn't been on the field since the injury. He is in the locker room getting X-rays on his hand.

-----

