Ohio State OL Dawand Jones Did Not Travel To Miami

Ohio State sophomore guard Dawand Jones did not travel with the team to Miami

We won't know who is officially out until we get closer to kickoff, but sophomore offensive lineman Dawand Jones announced on Twitter that he did not travel with the team to Miami for tonight's matchup against Alabama.

Jones made this comment in response to running back Miyan Williams, who also announced he did not make the trip to Miami. It certainly delivers a blow to Ohio State's depth up front.

The 6-8, 360-pound sophomore is a key depth player for the Ohio State line, which has needed every ounce of that depth this season. When the Buckeyes lost a number of key linemen for its matchup against Michigan State, Jones stepped into the lineup and played 73 snaps.

Pro Football Focus graded Jones out as the team's best lineman in that 52-12 victory over the Spartans. Jones graded out extremely well in the run game in that victory, a game in which the Buckeyes rushed for 322 yards.

According to PFF, in 37 pass snaps against the Spartans, Jones allowed just one quarterback hurry and did not allow a single hit or sack of quarterback Justin Fields.

The Indianapolis native was one of the steals of the 2019 recruiting class. A consensus three-star recruit that 247Sports didn't even rank among the top 1000 players in the country, Jones has quickly emerged as a key rotation player for the Buckeyes, and someone that will be challenging for a starting role in the very near future.

The official status report for tonight's game is expected to come out at 7:00 PM.

