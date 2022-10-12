According to documents obtained by Meet at Midfield, former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton has been banned from the program for his “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” and “compromising the spirit of journalistic integrity by exposing team formations, schemes and personnel changes” on his website, Buckeye Scoop.

These details came to light as part of a now-concluded legal battle in which reporter Marc Givler – who has since launched a separate website, Buckeye Huddle – alleged that Barton and Ken Stickney (also known online as “Nevadabuck”) stole sponsorship profits and cheated in a site-affiliated fantasy football league for financial gain.

An email sent by school spokesperson Jerry Emig to an independent arbitrator noted that Barton, who was a first-team All-American for the Buckeyes in 2007, and Stickney were in “direct violation of Ohio State’s closed football practice policy” and were “uniquely problematic because of the improper and dishonest matter in which they gained access to these closed practices.”

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | Why Clemson Stands Alone Amongst College Football's Unbeaten Teams | Sonny Dykes Was Born To Be King Of Texas Football | College GameDay Heads Back To Knoxville | Interim Coaches Turning Things Around In Week 6

It’s unclear how Barton and Stickney obtained the practice video, which Emig said led to stories on their website that were “inaccurate” and “in direct conflict to Ohio State’s media policies and protocols.” It is alleged that they used a former player to access the internal video archive.

The athletic department subsequently revoked credentials for the entire Buckeye Scoop staff, including Barton, who was initially credentialed as a reporter for ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus. Emig told the independent arbitrator that they would not receive media credentials for “the foreseeable future” as a result of their actions.

In addition to having his credentials revoked by Ohio State, Barton – who was also a graduate assistant for the Buckeyes under former head coaches Jim Tressel, Luke Fickell and Urban Meyer from 2010-12 – was reportedly escorted out of practice back in March by director of player development C.J. Barnett because he no longer has the privilege of attending practices as a former player.

Barton and Stickney continue to write for Buckeye Scoop, which was recently accused of stealing videos from a competing website and passing it off as their own, while Givler and several former employees have since moved on to Buckeye Huddle.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg Added To Bednarik Award Watch List

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Added To Maxwell Award Watch List

Ohio State Names Three Players Of The Game Vs. Michigan State

Ohio State Balancing Kyle McCord’s Opportunities With Respect For Game

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Maxwell Award Player Of The Week

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Assistants Discuss Midway Point Of Regular Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!