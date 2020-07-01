From individual highlight reels to gritty team wins, the legendary “Buckeye Leaf” sticker remains one of the most original traditions in college sports.

It began in 1968 as five-time national championship coach Woody Hayes handed out the stickers to team members on a weekly basis for exceptional individual plays.

The team’s athletic trainer, Ernie Biggs, suggested the idea to Hayes who then subsequently launched the tradition. To this day, it has now seen 26 Big Ten titles and four national crowns.

Hayes was sparing with the Buckeye foliage and created a friendly competition amongst the players with locker room charts and current standings of individual prowess. As the tradition continued, other coaches took different approaches, yet rendered the same on field results...

Former taskmaster Jim Tressel, the 2002 national championship coach who holds 94 wins to his name as the Buckeye leader, focused more on the team aspect when handing out these legendary stickers. For example, a team win for the Scarlet and Gray could lead to a “Buckeye Leaf” across the entire roster.

Originally designed in 1950 by comic Milton Caniff the stickers can occupy approximately 40-45 spots on each side of the helmet. By the end of a decorated season, an individual could find themselves with upwards of 80-90 on the dome. Players typically receive one sticker after a win, two for a conference win and three for beating Michigan. Nothing is awarded following a loss.

We know one thing for sure... former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones certainly prefers the Buckeye helmet over the headgear for their arch rivals.

Regardless of the exclusive parameters behind this unique honor, the stickers have been seen as a motivating force throughout decades of wins and titles for the reputable Ohio State football program. They will look to continue the winning tradition this fall while pursuing a fourth straight Big Ten championship.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!