WATCH: Jeremy Ruckert Makes Incredible One-Handed Reception

WATCH: Jeremy Ruckert Hauls in Crazy One-Handed Reception

Jeremy Ruckert is at it again, grabbing another Justin Fields throw with an incredible one-handed reception. Watch it here.
Jeremy Ruckert is starting to make a name for himself with his spectacular catches. 

In the first quarter of the 2021 National Championship Game, Ruckert hauled in this deep connection with Justin Fields with one hand. Check it out:

This isn't the first time Ruckert has made an outstanding one-handed grab. Last season, the Tight End was on the receiving end of another outstanding play with Fields in the Big Ten Championship Game against Wisconsin. Here's that play as well.

Ohio State will look to dig out of a 35-17 halftime deficit against Alabama, and if the Buckeye receiving corps can continue coming down with catches like this one, their offense will be able to do just that.

