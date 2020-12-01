Ohio State Resumes Organized Team Activities Today

The Buckeyes paused the program for a few days while trying to get a handle on a spike in CoVID cases.

Ohio State is moving forward with its hopes and intentions to play against Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

An official spokesperson for the program just announced that "The Ohio State University football team will resume organized team activities this afternoon in preparation for its game Saturday against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich."

This continues to be a similar message to the one delivered last Saturday from athletic director Gene Smith and head coach Ryan Day, when each said during a news conference that the Buckeyes were going to do everything possible to be on the field on Saturday, Dec. 5 against the Spartans.

“It’s kind of fluid, frankly,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said on Saturday. “We’re going to have to go day-by-day, see where we are today and test again tomorrow, see what we have with tests tomorrow. So it’s going to be day-to-day. I wish I could say [there will be decisions on] Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, but I really can’t. We’re going to have to [be patient], because there’s too much uncertainty here.

“We’re just going to have to look at each day and see what we got.

“My concern today is making sure our players get fed. Making sure if they need a sports psychologist's help, they get that," Smith said. "I get the question (about the Big Ten revisiting the six-game minimum to qualify for the championship game). I'm very sensitive to that. But that’s not where we are. I mean we made a decision late last night to do what we did, so a lot of things occurred late last night. So that last thing on my mind was [potential changes to the protocol]."

Yesterday, the Buckeyes resumed small group workouts and continued to hold virtual meetings.

While recognizing that those conversations are not on the forefront of his mind, Smith didn't totally rule out trying to have those conversations.

“Might that come up later at some point? No question. But right now, I haven’t even thought about it,” Smith said. “I want to make sure Ryan’s got what he needs, and I want to make sure the young men that have tested positive have what they need and I want to continue to talk to our doctors and others about whatever enhanced protocols we move forward with to give them a chance to possibly play Michigan State.”

