Big Ten Football announced its return on Wednesday this past week, but it feels a bit more official with today's schedule release.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially learned their schedule for the 2020 season. None of the kickoff times have been announced yet.

2020 Ohio State Buckeyes Schedule

Oct. 24: vs. Nebraska at Ohio Stadium (FOX)

Oct. 31: at Penn State at Beaver Stadium

Nov. 7: vs. Rutgers at Ohio Stadium

Nov. 14: at Maryland at Maryland Stadium

Nov. 21: vs. Indiana at Ohio Stadium

Nov. 28: at Illinois at Memorial Stadium

Dec. 5: at Michigan State at Spartan Stadium

Dec. 12: vs. Michigan at Ohio Stadium (this is the first meeting in December in series history)

Dec. 19: Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium OR crossover game against the team that finished in the same place in the west division as the Buckeyes did in the east.

This is a developing story as the schedule is being unveiled this morning live on Fox College Football Big Noon Kickoff. The schedule will be updated as it becomes available.

The originally postponed the season on Aug. 11 before changing course on Sept. 16. The first day that all teams in the conference are required to begin daily, rapid antigen testing is Sept. 30.

The College Football Playoff selection committee is set to meet on Sunday, Dec. 20 to make their final picks for the four teams that will play in the semifinals. With the ability to complete their season before the selection show, all of the Big Ten teams will be considered for this year's playoff.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren just spoke live on ESPN's College GameDay. “The key thing and our focus and it will always be, is to make sure the health and safety of our student-athletes is at the top of our list … we made a promise from day one that we would always follow the medicine and we created a task force for that … we reached a point where we could go forward with the season and we feel comfortable that we can go forward with the season.”

The Big Ten will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing. Test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game. Student-athletes who test positive for the coronavirus through point of contact (POC) daily testing would require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the result of the POC test.

