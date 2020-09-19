SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

BREAKING: Ohio State Football Schedule Released

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Football announced its return on Wednesday this past week, but it feels a bit more official with today's schedule release.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially learned their schedule for the 2020 season. None of the kickoff times have been announced yet.

2020 Ohio State Buckeyes Schedule

Oct. 24: vs. Nebraska at Ohio Stadium (FOX)

Oct. 31: at Penn State at Beaver Stadium

Nov. 7: vs. Rutgers at Ohio Stadium

Nov. 14: at Maryland at Maryland Stadium

Nov. 21: vs. Indiana at Ohio Stadium

Nov. 28: at Illinois at Memorial Stadium

Dec. 5: at Michigan State at Spartan Stadium

Dec. 12: vs. Michigan at Ohio Stadium (this is the first meeting in December in series history)

Dec. 19: Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium OR crossover game against the team that finished in the same place in the west division as the Buckeyes did in the east.

This is a developing story as the schedule is being unveiled this morning live on Fox College Football Big Noon Kickoff. The schedule will be updated as it becomes available.

The originally postponed the season on Aug. 11 before changing course on Sept. 16. The first day that all teams in the conference are required to begin daily, rapid antigen testing is Sept. 30.

The College Football Playoff selection committee is set to meet on Sunday, Dec. 20 to make their final picks for the four teams that will play in the semifinals. With the ability to complete their season before the selection show, all of the Big Ten teams will be considered for this year's playoff.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren just spoke live on ESPN's College GameDay. “The key thing and our focus and it will always be, is to make sure the health and safety of our student-athletes is at the top of our list … we made a promise from day one that we would always follow the medicine and we created a task force for that … we reached a point where we could go forward with the season and we feel comfortable that we can go forward with the season.”

The Big Ten will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing. Test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game. Student-athletes who test positive for the coronavirus through point of contact (POC) daily testing would require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the result of the POC test.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Tate Martell Walks Out on Miami Hurricanes

The former Buckeye has struggled to get on the field consistently throughout his collegiate career.

Brendan Gulick

by

Farmgirl1109

Justin Fields: 'I Learned a Lot These Past Few Months'

Quarterback and Heisman candidate speaks about the last month of challenges and emotions. Read more.

Adam Prescott

by

Rshowers

More Ohio State Commits Begin Season, Another Game Cancelled

A pair of future Buckeyes launch their seasons, while Jantzen Dunn sees his game was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Jake Hromada

Will Pac-12, Mountain West, MAC Follow Big Ten's Lead?

The Big Ten is planning their return on October 24 and should release their schedule on Monday. How long will it take for the other three postponed FBS leagues to follow suit?

Kyle Kelly

Recruiting: Emeka Egbuka Remains Patient, Still Hoping to Visit Schools

Elite 2021 prospect has favored Buckeyes, but others still involved during unusual times.

Adam Prescott

Jonathon Cooper: "We have to keep practicing and go harder than ever before"

Cooper says he feels blessed to have an opportunity to play this fall after an emotional roller coaster this summer. Read more to hear about his conversation with his mom.

Brendan Gulick

Friday Night Fix: Handful of Ohio State Commits Hit the Road

Future Buckeyes dominated last week. Now see where they are headed this time around.

Jake Hromada

Buckeye Breakfast: Two Buckeye Coaches on ‘30 Under 30’ List

Corey Dennis and Keenan Bailey earn some major recognition. Plus the latest from the MAC and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Read more in our Buckeye Breakfast.

Kyle Kelly

Opinion: Agitated Ohio State Will Steamroll College Football in 2020

Buckeyes are now awake from their nightmare, and seem likely to take frustrations out on the competition.

Adam Prescott

Shaun Wade Opts Back Into 2020 Season

Wade announced on Sportscenter that he will return for the upcoming fall season after previously walking away to prepare for the draft. Read more to see what he had to say.

Brendan Gulick