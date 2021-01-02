Trey Sermon Running All Over Clemson in Sugar Bowl

Without Master Teague available tonight for Ohio State, the Buckeyes needed Sermon to deliver out of the backfield. He's having a sensational first half.

Trailing 7-0 after allowing Clemson to drive straight down the field on their opening possession of the game, the Buckeye offense needed a spark.

Trey Sermon is coming off the best single-game rushing performance in Ohio State history, when he torched the Northwestern Wildcats for 331 yards. Sounds like just the guy the Buckeyes need.

After a fairly quiet first four games in Columbus, the grad-transfer from Oklahoma is having an epic stretch for the Buckeyes. Considering that starting tailback Master Teague isn't available for the Scarlet and Gray tonight, Sermon really needed to give Ryan Day's offense a boost.

Sermon has 17 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

