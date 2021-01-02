James Skalski Ejected for Targeting on Vicious Hit of Justin Fields

Fields is trying to fight through an apparent ribs injury after Skalski was ejected for targeting.

The coincidence is so on-script that it's almost scary.

With six minutes left in the second quarter of the Sugar Bowl, Clemson star linebacker James Skalski delivered a vicious hit on Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Skalski lowered the crown of his helmet in Fields' rib cage while the Buckeye quarterback was scrambling up the middle of the field.

After the play was reviewed, Skalski was ejected for targeting. It was the second consecutive year that he's been thrown out for that penalty in the College Football Playoff.

Of course, the exact same situation happened last year when Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade was ejected for a hit on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Meanwhile, Fields missed the ensuing play before coming back on the field to throw a touchdown pass to Chris Olave. While the Buckeyes celebrated the score, Fields ran off the turf in clear and obvious pain from the shot he took two plays earlier. His touchdown pass didn't have much zip on it and the Buckeye leader is being evaluated on the sideline.

Ohio State leads Clemson late in the second quarter, 21-14.

