BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Ohio State Players Claim Spotlight at Senior Bowl

Bruce Hooley

On the four-week anniversary of their loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, five Ohio State players vanquished in that College Football Playoff defeat get their chance to impress future NFL employers Saturday in the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Wide receivers, K.J. Hill and Austin Mack, defensive tackle Davon Hamilton, guard Jonah Jackson and linebacker Malik Harrison are scheduled to play in the 2:30 p.m. game from Mobile, Ala. (NFL Network)

Mack will play for the South, while his former teammates will play for the North.

The rosters are balanced by position groups, hence splitting Mack off onto a different roster.

The coaching staffs of the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, and the Detroit Lions, who select third, are coaching in the Senior Bowl.

Only players who have completed their college eligibility or who have graduated are permitted to play in the game, hence OSU's Chase Young, Jeff Okudah and J.K. Dobbins will not participate.

Young is widely expected to be the Washington Redskins' selection at second overall in the April draft, which many projections placing Okudah third to the Lions.

Former Buckeye Joe Burrow, who declined a Senior Bowl invitation, is the likely Bengals' pick at No. 1.

Hill, Hamilton and Jackson have flashed in practices throughout the week, hoping to duplicate the solid impressions Buckeyes like Nick Mangold and Terry McLaurin have made in the past at the Senior Bowl.

Hill was voted the North's best receiver by the defensive backs he competed against because of his outstanding footwork and impressive catch radius.

Pro Football Focus said Jackson "might be the only offensive lineman in attendance this week to not have a convincing loss in the one-on-ones. His independent hand usage has been nothing short of elite this week. The ability to latch and not let go is something that you love to see from an interior lineman. His build may not be the most impressive, but the tape is."

Likewise, PFF had high praise for Hill, who it said is, "always open" and was "easily the most impressive route-runner in Mobile. He created separation with ease and made his competition look foolish in the process."

Hamilton's raw power got overlooked during OSU's season because of Young's spectacular pass rushes off the edge, but some team is going to get a force inside with him.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carr's Triple Inflicts Ohio State's Sixth Loss in Seven Games

Ohio State can't make the plays down the stretch to escape a slump that now threatens its NCAA Tournament credentials.

Bruce Hooley

by

Oneloyalbucki

Young OSU Women's Roster Chasing NCAA Tournament

Ohio State is trying to ride a freshman class ranked No. 3 in the nation to an NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament berth

Abigail Hintz

Ryan Day Promises Ohio State Will Use Fiesta Motivation

OSU head coach addresses crowd at halftime of Buckeyes' basketball loss to Minnesota

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Issues Easy to Diagnose, but Difficult to Fix

Ohio State knows what's wrong, but fixing it is the problem amid a streak of five losses in six games that's dropped the Buckeyes out of the Top 25.

Bruce Hooley

Normal Struggle or Big Trouble...Ohio State Waits to See

Ohio State hopes a team meeting will help straighten out issues that have led to five losses in six games.

Bruce Hooley

Ryan Day's OSU Coaching Hires Make Sense, Carry Risk

Ryan Day sticks with familiar names for the two vacancies on his Ohio State football coaching staff

Bruce Hooley

Kerry Coombs Returning to Ohio State on Ryan Day's Staff

Former Ohio State secondary coach Kerry Coombs is leaving the Tennessee Titans to return to OSU as co-defensive coordinator.

Bruce Hooley

by

Rick M.

Ryan Day Will Bring Playoff to Ohio State's Spring Practice

There are lessons from Ohio State's loss to Clemson that Ryan Day hopes can help the Buckeyes avoid another such crushing defeat.

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Submitting to Embarrassment Opponents Inflict

Ohio State isn't showing much fight during a slide that's resulted in five losses in its last six games.

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Lazy, Asleep in Blowout Loss at Penn State

Ohio State played with no energy and couldn't hang with Penn State in a non-competitive road loss Saturday at Penn State.

Bruce Hooley