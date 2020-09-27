SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Ohio State Re-enters AP Poll at No. 6

Brendan Gulick

The Ohio State Buckeyes won't take the field for a few weeks, but now that they have football actually on the schedule, they're back in the national polls.

Ohio State re-enters the Associated Press national poll this week at No. 6. Big Ten counterparts Penn State (No. 10), Wisconsin (No. 19) and Michigan (No. 23) were also ranked in this week's poll. Iowa was ranked No. 24 in the preseason, but they have fallen out of the poll this week.

The new poll is available here.

The Pac-12 teams have also been put back in the poll, which is perhaps the most unusual poll in AP history, considering two leagues won't kick off their seasons for a month or more. Only Oregon (No. 14) was included in this week's poll from the Pac-12.

Meanwhile, this week's poll saw Oklahoma (No. 18) and LSU (No. 20) drop significantly after their upsets losses on Saturday. Mississippi State climbed to No. 16 this week after winning in Baton Rouge.

This week's top five teams include No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Florida, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish didn't play this weekend after its game was cancelled because of a CoVID outbreak, but they benefitted from the Sooners and reigning national champions losses.

No Power 5 team has played more than three games at this point, but by the time the Buckeyes take the field for the first time, there's a good chance Clemson will have played five games already.

Here is a breakdown of this week's poll as represented by conference.

SEC — 8 (Nos. 2, 3, 4, 7, 13, 16, 20, 21).

ACC — 5 (Nos. 1, 5, 8, 12, 24).

Big Ten — 4 (Nos. 6, 10, 19, 23).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 9, 17, 18).

American — 3 (Nos. 11, 15, 25).

Pac-12 — 1 (No. 14).

Independent — 1 (No. 22).

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chase Young Leaves Sunday's Game with Groin Injury

Rookie defensive end suffered injury midway through the second quarter Sunday afternoon.

Adam Prescott

Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 3

Full list of Ohio State players, active and inactive, competing with NFL teams on Sunday.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Major Upsets Shake Up CFP Picture

Oklahoma and LSU, two of the top six ranked teams in the country, each lost on their home fields on Saturday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Luke Fickell Guiding Cincinnati Program on Upward Trend

Columbus native and former Ohio State coach has nationally-ranked Bearcats on the rise.

Adam Prescott

Luke Farrell Reflects on His Love of Football as He Prepares for Final Run

Farrell has been playing football almost as long as he can remember and the thought of having his final season in Columbus taken away was miserable.

Brendan Gulick

Previewing Saturday's Biggest College Football Games

The five games (with a bonus mention) that Buckeye fans can watch while waiting for October 24 to arrive.

Tyler Stephen

Future Buckeye Notables: Carrico and Powers Dominate, Ballard's Big Win, Others Still Injured

Notable results and performances involving Ohio State football commits from Friday evening!

Jake Hromada

Buckeye Breakfast: Anthony Gonzalez Co-Sponsors NIL Bill

The former-Buckeye-turned-congressman has been working on this issue for quite awhile and now there is bipartisan legislation in front of Congress to consider.

Brendan Gulick

Master Teague III, Trey Sermon Primed for Early 50-50 Split in Backfield

Offensive Coordinator Kevin Wilson says returning Buckeye and Oklahoma transfer likely to share snaps and carries in beginning.

Adam Prescott

MACtion! Mid-American Conference Unanimously Votes to Resume Football Season

League will play a six-game schedule beginning in early November.

Adam Prescott