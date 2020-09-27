Ohio State Re-enters AP Poll at No. 6

The Ohio State Buckeyes won't take the field for a few weeks, but now that they have football actually on the schedule, they're back in the national polls.

Ohio State re-enters the Associated Press national poll this week at No. 6. Big Ten counterparts Penn State (No. 10), Wisconsin (No. 19) and Michigan (No. 23) were also ranked in this week's poll. Iowa was ranked No. 24 in the preseason, but they have fallen out of the poll this week.

The new poll is available here.

The Pac-12 teams have also been put back in the poll, which is perhaps the most unusual poll in AP history, considering two leagues won't kick off their seasons for a month or more. Only Oregon (No. 14) was included in this week's poll from the Pac-12.

Meanwhile, this week's poll saw Oklahoma (No. 18) and LSU (No. 20) drop significantly after their upsets losses on Saturday. Mississippi State climbed to No. 16 this week after winning in Baton Rouge.

This week's top five teams include No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Florida, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish didn't play this weekend after its game was cancelled because of a CoVID outbreak, but they benefitted from the Sooners and reigning national champions losses.

No Power 5 team has played more than three games at this point, but by the time the Buckeyes take the field for the first time, there's a good chance Clemson will have played five games already.

Here is a breakdown of this week's poll as represented by conference.

SEC — 8 (Nos. 2, 3, 4, 7, 13, 16, 20, 21).

ACC — 5 (Nos. 1, 5, 8, 12, 24).

Big Ten — 4 (Nos. 6, 10, 19, 23).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 9, 17, 18).

American — 3 (Nos. 11, 15, 25).

Pac-12 — 1 (No. 14).

Independent — 1 (No. 22).

