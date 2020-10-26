SI.com
Ohio State and Rutgers Set for 7:30 Kickoff on November 7

Brendan Gulick

The Big Ten announced on Monday that Ohio State and Rutgers will play the prime time game on Nov. 7 at Ohio Stadium. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on Big Ten Network.

Ohio State opened the 2020 season with a convincing 52-17 win over Nebraska, while Rutgers snapped a 21-game losing streak in conference play with a 38-27 victory over Michigan State.

The Scarlet Knights and Buckeyes have only play six times all-time, dating back to Rutgers' inaugural season in the Big Ten in 2014. Ohio State has won all six of those games by in blowout fashion. Ohio State has averaged 54.5 points in the six games, while Rutgers has averaged eight - and they've failed to score a touchdown in three of the six contests.

The closest game in the series was came last fall when the Buckeyes won 56-21 at SHI Stadium.

Of course, Rutgers is under new leadership as former coach Greg Schiano has returned to the program for a second time. He guided Rutgers to its best years in program history from 2001-2011 before bolting for the NFL. Their win over Michigan State was surprising to most college football fans, but they forced seven turnovers and beat Sparty rather convincingly.

Meanwhile, it will be the second straight nightcap for the Buckeyes, who play on Saturday night at Penn State in the national game of the week on ABC.

