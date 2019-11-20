Buckeye
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Ohio State Stays No. 2 Behind LSU in CFB Playoff Poll

BruceHooley

Ohio State's 56-21 win over Rutgers fell short of the requisite momentum to regain the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, but the Buckeyes have an opportunity to make their strongest case yet on Saturday.

No. 8 Penn State (9-1) looms as OSU's first Top Ten opponent in a noon kickoff at Ohio Stadium, with a berth in the Big Ten Championship game there for the Buckeyes to claim and all but a certainty for the Lions via an upset.

The Top six teams remained the same after a weekend in which the only significant upheaval involved a season-ending injury to Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

LSU is No. 1, with OSU No. 3, Clemson No. 3 and Georgia No. 4, with Alabama and Oregon in fifth and sixth.

The Crimson Tide remained No. 5, but will have to play No. 15 Auburn on Nov. 30 with backup Mac Jones.

OSU (10-0) )has beaten No. 12 Wisconsin (8-2) when the Badgers were no. 13 in The Associated Press poll, prior to the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings.

The Buckeyes will finish the season at No. 13 Michigan on Nov. 30.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State's K.J. Hill Seeks Record, Top 10 Win vs. Penn State

BruceHooley
0

Steady senior just 10 catches from top spot on Buckeyes' career list

Blowouts Normal for Ohio State, but not vs. Penn State

BruceHooley
0

Last three games in series have been decided by five points

Ohio State Smiling Over Chase Young's Return for Penn State

BruceHooley
0

Suspended junior defensive end makes OSU pass rush a primary concern

Ohio State Validates No. 10 Ranking by Crushing Stetson

BruceHooley
0

Buckeyes coast to easy win in aftermath of moving up in poll

Ohio State Comebacks Have Broken Penn State's Heart

BruceHooley
0

Buckeyes rallied from two scores down in fourth quarter in both 2017, 2018

Ohio State, Justin Fields Should Target Penn State Secondary

BruceHooley
0

Buckeyes' recent passing emphasis hints they'll attack with the pass

Kaleb Wesson Proving a Defensive Force for OSU Basketball

BruceHooley
0

More mobility helping junior center avoid foul difficulties of last season

Ohio State Coasts in Imperfect 56-21 Win Over Rutgers

BruceHooley
0

Justin Fields' four touchdown passes highlight Buckeyes advance to 10-0

Game Day: Ohio State-Rutgers, Join our Live Blog

BruceHooley
0

Buckeyes assured of getting to 10-0 against woeful Scarlet Knights

Ohio State's Likely to Blow Out Rutgers in  Glorified Scrimmage

BruceHooley
0

Buckeyes can send messages to future opponents, explore trial and error