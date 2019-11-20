Ohio State Stays No. 2 Behind LSU in CFB Playoff Poll

Ohio State's 56-21 win over Rutgers fell short of the requisite momentum to regain the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, but the Buckeyes have an opportunity to make their strongest case yet on Saturday.

No. 8 Penn State (9-1) looms as OSU's first Top Ten opponent in a noon kickoff at Ohio Stadium, with a berth in the Big Ten Championship game there for the Buckeyes to claim and all but a certainty for the Lions via an upset.

The Top six teams remained the same after a weekend in which the only significant upheaval involved a season-ending injury to Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

LSU is No. 1, with OSU No. 3, Clemson No. 3 and Georgia No. 4, with Alabama and Oregon in fifth and sixth.

The Crimson Tide remained No. 5, but will have to play No. 15 Auburn on Nov. 30 with backup Mac Jones.

OSU (10-0) )has beaten No. 12 Wisconsin (8-2) when the Badgers were no. 13 in The Associated Press poll, prior to the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings.

The Buckeyes will finish the season at No. 13 Michigan on Nov. 30.

