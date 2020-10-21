Ohio State and Nebraska are two of the winningest programs in college football history. In fact, Saturday's matchup is only the eighth time ever that to programs with at least 900 wins are squaring off against each other - last year's meeting between the two teams was just the second such meeting.

But given all of their success, they don't have a particularly lengthy history playing against one another. Let's dive into some series history:

Opponent: Nebraska Cornhuskers

All-Time Record: OSU, 7-1-0

First Meeting: Sept 24, 1955 (No. 6 OSU 28-20)

Last Meeting: Sept 28, 2019 (No. 5 OSU 38-7)

Win Streak: OSU, 5

The Buckeyes and Cornhuskers have met six times since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011. The only two non-conference matchups back in the 1950's were the first games of the season for OSU. Ohio State won both meetings, which took place at Ohio Stadium. OSU is an undefeated 5-0 when playing the Cornhuskers in Columbus.

Oddly enough, these two teams are meeting for the fifth consecutive year - and they will play again next season before taking a break from the series in 2022.

Nebraska won the first matchup between the schools as Big Ten opponents, a 34-27 win at Memorial Stadium in 2011. It was a memorable first-ever Big Ten home game for the 'Huskers, as they rallied from a 27-6 deficit to beat the unranked Buckeyes. It was Nebraska's largest comeback in school history.

The last time Ohio State and Nebraska faced each other at The Shoe, it was the closest game in the history of the series. The No. 10 Buckeyes came out on top 36-31 on Nov. 3, 2018. It's the only home game that Ohio State has failed to win by double-digits over the last two seasons.

Adrian Martinez vs. Ohio State on Nov. 3, 2018

In that 2018 matchup, Ohio State trailed at halftime, 21-16. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez scored consecutive rushing touchdowns from two yards out. The Buckeyes responded in the second half by scoring two touchdowns to secure the win. Ohio State totaled 481 yards on offense, aided by 255 rushing yards.

Several former Buckeyes have moved onto the NFL from that 2018 team, but there were still several standouts that remain on this year’s squad. Tuf Borland registered eight tackles and Shaun Wade added four solo stops and a pass breakup in the win. Baron Browning recorded one of Ohio State’s five tackles for loss.

Last year’s game between Ohio State and Nebraska wasn’t much of a contest at all. Ohio State clobbered the Huskers in Lincoln, 48-7.

Justin Fields vs. Nebraska on Sept. 28, 2019

The Buckeyes built a 38-point lead heading into the break. Justin Fields was an efficient 15-of-21, throwing for 212 yards and three touchdown passes. He also added 95 yards and a score on the ground. Master Teague III tallied 77 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, and also added a catch that went for 28 yards.

On defense, Ohio State limited Martinez to just 47 yards passing on 17 attempts. However, Martinez gained 104 yards rushing. The Buckeyes slowed down the Nebraska passing attack by sacking Martinez four times. Browning had a half-sack and also led the team with seven tackles. Wade contributed with a pass breakup.

Nebraska’s lone touchdown in the third quarter came from starting running back Dedrick Mills, who ran the ball 11 times for 68 yards. The Cornhuskers were led on defense with eight tackles from returning free safety Marquel Dismuke.

In this year’s game, the Scarlet and Gray will be without Malik Harrison (7 tackles, 1 sack), Chase Young (sack and a forced fumble) and J.K. Dobbins (24 carries, 177 rushing yards). Nebraska will not have Lamar Jackson, who had two pass breakups. They’re also without Khalil Davis, who had two tackles for loss in the 2019 game.

Kick-off this Saturday is scheduled for 12 p.m. The Buckeyes are 2-1 all-time when playing the Cornhuskers in October.