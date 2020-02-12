Ohio State's Riep, Wint Facing Rape, Kidnapping Charges

Ohio State has suspended defensive backs Amier Riep and Jahsen Wint from the football team after both were charged with rape and kidnapping related to an alleged Feb. 4 sexual assault.

WBNS-TV in Columbus reported early Wednesday that both players are in custody in the Franklin County Jail.

Riep and Wint are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges that are first-degree felonies.

"We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged," OSU spokesperson Ben Johnson told WBNS. "They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available."

A Franklin County Municipal Court complaint says the alleged victim began engaging in consensual sex with Riep and then said she did not want to continue.

The victim told police that Wint entered the room and Riep requested he join the two. The victim said Riep then grabbed her by the neck and forced her to continue and that Riep pinned her in place while Wint engaged in activity she did not consent to.

The report says Wint and Riep later forced her to record a video stating their sexual activities were consensual and that they forced her to take a shower before Riep drove her home.

The arrests hand second-year coach Ryan Day his first major off-field incident involving players who figure prominently in the Buckeyes' plans for the coming season.

Wint and Riep played as backups on OSU's 2019 Big Ten champions and both figured to contend for starting jobs in 2020 given the loss of three starters to the NFL.

Day has not commented on the matter, but is likely to release a statement today.

