2021 National Championship Game Photos for Ohio State

Ohio State faces off with Alabama in the 2021 National Championship game on January 11, 2021. Check out the sights from Miami as the night progresses!

Ohio State and Alabama are ready to square off for the right to be called 2021 national champions.

The high-powered matchup features top-level talent all over the field. For the Buckeyes, Justin Fields, Trey Sermon, and Chris Olave will be tasked with trying to outscore the Crimson Tide, led by Mac Jones, Najee Harris, and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

As the night progresses, check back on this page to see the latest sights from the game in the photo gallery below.

38 Gallery 38 Images

-----

You may also like:

What to Look For as the Buckeyes Take on Alabama

Game Preview: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Stacking Up: Ohio State Offense vs. Alabama Defense

Stacking Up: Ohio State Defense vs. Alabama Offense

How the Buckeyes Win the CFP National Championship: 3 X-Factors

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook