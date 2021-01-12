NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Search

Ohio State vs. Alabama: Photos from the 2021 National Championship Game

Ohio State faces off with Alabama in the 2021 National Championship game on January 11, 2021. Check out the sights from Miami as the night progresses!
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Ohio State and Alabama are ready to square off for the right to be called 2021 national champions. 

The high-powered matchup features top-level talent all over the field. For the Buckeyes, Justin Fields, Trey Sermon, and Chris Olave will be tasked with trying to outscore the Crimson Tide, led by Mac Jones, Najee Harris, and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. 

As the night progresses, check back on this page to see the latest sights from the game in the photo gallery below.

USATSI_15422278
38
Gallery
38 Images

-----

You may also like:

What to Look For as the Buckeyes Take on Alabama

Game Preview: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Stacking Up: Ohio State Offense vs. Alabama Defense

Stacking Up: Ohio State Defense vs. Alabama Offense

How the Buckeyes Win the CFP National Championship: 3 X-Factors

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Trey Sermon
Football

Trey Sermon Being Evaluated for Apparent Shoulder Injury

USATSI_15422283
Football

2021 National Championship Game Photos for Ohio State

Brendan Gulick Speaks with Urban Meyer Before Kickoff at the CFP National Championship
Football

EXCLUSIVE: Urban Meyer Visits with BuckeyesNow Before National Championship Game

Tyreke Smith Trevor Lawrence Tommy Togiai Jonathon Cooper
Football

Tommy Togiai, Tyreke Smith Headline 13 Buckeyes Out for National Title Game

Blake Haubeil Nebraska 1
Football

Ohio State Kicker Blake Haubeil Out for Tonight's Game Because of CoVID-19

Brendan Gulick Previews the CFP National Championship Game Hours Before Kickoff
Football

Final Pregame Thoughts Before Ohio State and Alabama Play in National Title Game

Sermon and Wilson
Football

What To Look For: Ohio State vs Alabama

Jaylen Waddle
Football

Jaylen Waddle Update for CFP Title Game