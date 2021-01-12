2021 National Championship Game Photos for Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Alabama: Photos from the 2021 National Championship Game
Ohio State and Alabama are ready to square off for the right to be called 2021 national champions.
The high-powered matchup features top-level talent all over the field. For the Buckeyes, Justin Fields, Trey Sermon, and Chris Olave will be tasked with trying to outscore the Crimson Tide, led by Mac Jones, Najee Harris, and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.
As the night progresses, check back on this page to see the latest sights from the game in the photo gallery below.
