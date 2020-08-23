Since most of the NFL teams kick off the season three weeks from today, BuckeyesNow decided to give our projections on how the latest Buckeyes-turned-pros will perform during their first year in the league. We decided to break it down similar to the NFL Draft schedule, so this week's version will review the guys taken in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds of this year's draft.

Round 6

Jordan Fuller, S, L.A. Rams

Brendan Gulick: The first thought that comes to my mind when I see Jordan Fuller is “professional.” This guy was a 40-game starter in college for arguably the best secondary in America the last several year. He was a leader on the Buckeyes and was known in college for his exceptional character. He’s a pretty consistent tackler and he’s willing to be physical. From that perspective, he was absolutely worth a late-round draft pick. But most NFL analysts think he needs to work on his technique. While he can handle covering tight ends pretty well, some think he may struggle covering the game’s best receivers. Considering the Rams schedule, Fuller is going to see several of the NFL elite quarterbacks this year - and a couple of them more than once. I would expect Fuller will be tested early and often this season. I think he’ll have a reasonably productive year.

Eddie Marotta: Jordan Fuller became the fifth Buckeye safety to be on an active NFL roster when he was selected by the Rams in the sixth round. With John Johnson and Taylor Rapp slated on the depth chart ahead of him, it is likely that Fuller will play primarily on special teams to begin the season, especially with no preseason games to get him acclimated with the defense. Wade Phillips’ 3-4 defensive style and history of using undersized, athletic linebackers that have converted from safety makes it almost a certainty that he will find a role for Fuller, who led the Buckeyes in tackles during the 2017, 2019 and 2019 seasons. Finding his stride about midway through the season, I see Fuller totaling somewhere around 34 tackles, 4 passes defensed and an interception on the season.

Kyle Kelly: Fuller slides into the strong safety position for the Los Angeles Rams. As a sixth round pick, he’ll be fighting for a spot on the roster and eventually one of the active roster positions on game day. Look for Fuller to get acclimated on special teams this season with occasional snaps in the secondary. The NFC West features two of the most underrated passing offenses in the NFL with the likes of Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray under center. Fuller will be tasked with assisting in stopping those passing attacks.

Round 7

K.J. Hill, WR, L.A. Chargers

BG: I was (and still am) such a big K.J. Hill fan. I loved watching him compete at Ohio State. I know he’s undersized, but I really didn’t think he would fall all the way to the seventh round. I think the Chargers got terrific late-round value for him. He’s got terrific hands and he competes like crazy. It felt like he caught absolutely everything … well, he essentially did as the Buckeyes all-time leader in receptions. But I have to admit I don’t have particularly lofty expectations for him this year. I think he makes the roster and has a chance to play this season, but I’d be surprised if he had more than 200 yards receiving for the year. It’s possible for smaller receivers to succeed in the league, but it’s more the exception than the norm these days.

EM: It seems hard for many Ohio State fans to fathom how K.J. Hill fell to the Chargers, in the seventh round nonetheless. The Buckeyes all-time leader in receptions (201) was as dependable as anyone on the field during his time in Columbus, but I find it difficult to see Hill making a big impact in L.A. Not through his fault, but the Chargers have great depth at the position with players like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. The Chargers took another receiver in the fifth round, Joe Reed (Virginia), who looks like he will be competing with Hill for a roster spot. Best case scenario for Hill is he starts connecting early in camp with rookie QB Justin Herbert (and Tyrod Taylor, as HC Anthony Lynn has been adamant that Taylor will start the season), and the Chargers have to find a spot for him. With dependability on his side, Hill moves up the depth chart as a third or fourth receiver option and racks up 20 catches for 170ish yards and a touchdown or two on the season.

KK: The Chargers are entering a rebuild on the offensive side of the ball with longtime franchise quarterback Phillip Rivers and elusive running back Melvin Gordon departing in free agency. However, they pose one of the best receiver duos in the AFC with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Hill first has to make the team but suits well becoming a third down possession receiver. In training camp, he has to show his value on special teams on a deep receiver roster.

Jashon Cornell, DT, Detroit Lions

BG: Seeing Cornell get injured this week was a real gut-punch. It’s always tough to project how a seventh round pick will perform in the NFL, but considering that the Lions defensive front is rather thin, I think Cornell was probably going to get a legitimate shot. While NFL teams aren’t required to recognize an injury until there is officially a roster move, the fact that Cornell had to be carted off the field isn’t a promising sign.

Cornell removed all doubt though when he shared on his instagram page that he injured his achilles and it’s going to cost him the season. Assuming he needs surgery, hopefully his recovery and rehab go smoothly and he has a chance to compete for playing time in 2021.

EM: Seventh round picks are always tough to gauge, and that doesn’t get any easier when you take into consideration the defensive scheme Head Coach Matt Patricia runs in Detroit. Using several different packages with moving personnel all over the field, Cornell’s versatility in playing both tackle and end in Columbus could help him find a role in specialized packages. Unfortunately for Cornell, the addition of Danny Shelton, a player Patricia was privy to in New England, will make it difficult for him to get starting considerations. While it’s tough to tell if a seventh-rounder will make a 53-man roster, Cornell being put on the season-ending injured reserve almost guarantees that he’ll have time to make a name for himself during spring OTA’s next year, which he wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do this season. So, projections for him will obviously be for the 2021 season… and there’s certainly an opportunity here for him to make an impact with a lot of youth at the position outside of Shelton — youth that Patricia hasn’t spent much draft capital on. Frank Herron and Kevin Strong Jr. were both undrafted free agents, and Da’Shawn Hand (4th round, pick 118, 2018) has battled several injuries through his young career. Still, as a seventh rounder, I only see Cornell recording 8 tackles and a tackle for loss on the season.

KK: Unfortunately, the best ability is availability and there is little worse than starting off your NFL career with a season ending injury. Despite being sidelined, Cornell will likely be able to remain a member of the Lions organization this season and make his mark. Hopefully, a fast recovery with a return to full health still helps him build an NFL career.

