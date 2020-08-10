Ryan Day: "We cannot cancel the season right now"

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day joined ESPN's College Football Live on Monday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. eastern time. He already tweeted on Monday that he intended to fight for his players in their quest to have a season.

Here are a few of the things Coach Day touched on during his interview on ESPN.

When asked about his reaction about the Big Ten season possibly being canceled ... "it certainly caught me off-guard ... the schedule that was released last week was designed to provide flexibility ... we are trying to create the safest environment possible for our young men ... I don't think we should cancel the season. To do that right now would be a mistake."

On whether he's figured out what changed last week's momentum toward having a season start in September ... "there are still issues with the season, including how the virus affects young men long-term and contract tracing. We are working through those. By pushing back the season, we could possibly still play this year."

On the anxiety and concern with his players and his conversations with them ... "I can't say enough about our guys. All seven of our captains were interviewed this week. The amount of work our guys have put in is unbelievable. I was a little concerned about their mental health, especially when they first came back from quarantine, but they look great ... they've been great about all of this. They want to be together. They feel like they are safer here than they would be without it."

What he would say to the Big Ten presidents ... "we cannot cancel the season right now. If we need to take a deep breath and postpone it, fine. But canceling the season right now would be abrupt."

On how the team is progressing in camp ... "the shape the team is in and how they've come into camp is unbelievable ... my goodness, these guys just can't wait to play football again. Once our guys got around each other again after quarantine, they started to look really good again - on and off the field. But we have to make sure it's safe and healthy for them. I think we need more time before we make a decision."

On playing in a different league, if necessary ... "We need to look at every option. If that's the only option at the time, then we need to explore it. But in the meantime, there are things along the way we think we can keep getting better at. We've created a really good environment here and we can keep talking around the league to keep making it better."

On whether players have reached out about transfer options ... "there's been a lot of questions that have come up, but those things are in the back of their minds. They're living day-to-day the best they can. They want us to advocated for them so that's what we are doing."

