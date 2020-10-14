While Buckeye fans were agonizing Big Ten football's plight during the month of August and beyond, second-year head coach Ryan Day and Heisman candidate quarterback Justin Fields were preparing for a best-case scenario, which came to fruition on September 15.

The Big Ten announced that it would return to play on October 24, and thanks to the conference limbo, the Buckeyes now have a tighter relationship between head coach and quarterback.

On Tuesday, both Day and Fields discussed their off-time regiment and how it could positively affect the Buckeyes throughout the season.

“Instead of practicing I would go in and lift and then I’d meet with Coach Day and we’d go over concepts and go over defenses. We’d also go out and have guys film me throw and critique my throwing motion,” Fields said. “I think that helped me a lot, and it helped me pick his brain and see what he wants and see what he thinks is more efficient. Learning all those things from him really taught me a lot.”

Fields said the two worked together Monday through Friday, all through the Ohio State hiatus from team practice.

When asked about whether the extra time together helped strengthen the relationship with his star quarterback, Day did not hesitate with his answer.

“There’s a lot of value to it. It’s one thing to see what goes on out on the field, but this time has allowed us to spend a little more time together,” Day said. “I get a chance to learn more about what does make him tick. About what he’s picking up in meetings, and then what he’s able to take to the field. His strengths, his weaknesses, the things that fire him up and motivate him. He’s a special young man I’ve grown very close to and think the world of him.”

In response to whether the head coach felt like he knew his quarterback better than a year ago, Day remarked that, “When you’re around each other, that relationship gets stronger and stronger, I’d say significantly better than last year, and it will continue to grow throughout the season.”

The pair will begin the long-awaited season on an emphatic note as they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, October 24.

