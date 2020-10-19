SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Ryan Day: The Anxiety and Nerves are Starting to Kick In

Brendan Gulick

With Monday's practice in the books, the Buckeyes are essentially five days away from launching the 2020 season. Day made a quick appearance tonight on 97.1 The Fan on The Buckeye Roundtable Show. Here are a few of his comments.

  • When asked what he is most eager to find out about his team ... "Literally just got done talking to the guys, you don’t have an opportunity to play many games … you do all these other things to prepare and now there’s an urgency about actually playing a game … you look like a champ or a chump when you step into that stadium." 
  • He addressed ball security and practicing today in adverse conditions … "it's a beautiful night! We're playing in December boys we better get used to it," Day said laughing. "Today was a really good day."
  • There are so many things that won’t be going on this weekend because of CoVID ... "It’ll be different, we talk about it all the time … we have to bring our own energy … these things aren’t going to happen, but we have a season and we have to adapt better than our opponents. We’ll certainly miss those traditions, but we know Buckeye Nation is with us."
  • Addressing the way his staff has handled all of this … "First off, I think we have the best staff in America. They are loyal, hard-working, great family men and I couldn’t be prouder of them. They show compassion and concern, strength, great leadership. They never flinched. The trust between players and coaches has never been more evident than it is right now … I am forever grateful for the way they’ve handled this … hopefully we have something special growing here."
  • How good does it feel to be in game week? "It feels good nerves and anxiety kicking in, tensions raising, but that’s the best part of college football."

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Football Game Day 2020 Protocols

Aside from the team playing each Saturday, there won't be many things that resemble traditional Ohio State football game day pageantry this fall.

Brendan Gulick

Top Five Basketball Recruiting Classes Under Thad Matta

Ranking the best groups during the former era from 2004-17.

Adam Prescott

Counter Intel: What to Know About Nebraska Before Ohio State's Opener

As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for their opener against Nebraska, here are a few things that you need to know.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Penn State is ABC's National Game of the Week at Penn State on Halloween

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will kick at 7:30 in the premier matchup in the Big Ten this season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeyes Open as 26-Point Favorite vs. Nebraska

The Buckeyes are massive favorites against the Cornhuskers and are expected to have no problem in their season-opener. Plus, check out which team ESPN is projecting Ohio State to see in the CFP.

Kyle Kelly

Ezekiel Elliott is the Greatest Running Back in Buckeye History

The Buckeyes have had several fantastic running backs, but none have accomplished quite what Ezekiel Elliott did - not Archie, not J.K., not Eddie. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

by

coolhand850

Eight Teams, Eight Players Standing in Ohio State's Way

Ohio State is the heavy favorite to win the Big Ten championship for the fourth straight season. Here is one player from each team standing in the Buckeyes way that could be problematic.

Kyle Kelly

NFL Sunday: Vrabel's Titans Remain Perfect, Heyward Dominates Cleveland and More

Plenty of former Buckeyes enjoyed success across the National Football League Sunday afternoon.

Adam Prescott

Saturday Commit Recap: Carrico and McCord Lead Big Wins, Harrison Jr. Departs with Injury

Class of 2021 commits spearhead comfortable victories, but Harrison exits early.

Adam Prescott

Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 6

Full list of Ohio State players, active and inactive, competing with NFL teams on Sunday.

Adam Prescott